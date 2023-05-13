VINCI : Presentation - VINCI - First quarter 2023 highlights
First quarter 2023 highlights
Acquisition of a controlling interest in VIA 40 Express, concession company of the Bogotá-Girardot motorway (Colombia)
Q1 2023 highlights
Very strong operational performance
Energy: sharp growth in business levels and order intake at VINCI Energies and Cobra IS
Construction: sustained business levels and order intake
Concessions: further recovery in passenger numbers at VINCI Airports - higher traffic levels at
VINCI Autoroutes
Order book at an all-time high
Net financial debt under control - substantial liquidity
2023 guidance confirmed
Q1 2023 consolidated revenue
Δ 2023/2022
€ in millions
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
Actual
Comparable
Concessions *
2 206
1,779
+24.0%
+14.8%
VINCI Autoroutes
1 332
1,274
+4.5%
+4.5%
VINCI Airports
767
405
+89.2%
+50.7%
VINCI Highways
75
69
+8.3%
-0.1%
Other concessions
32
30
+7.2%
+7.2%
VINCI Energies
4 395
3,633
+21.0%
+15.8%
Cobra IS
1 496
1,234
+21.3%
+20.2%
VINCI Construction
6 737
5,967
+12.9%
+13.6%
VINCI Immobilier
296
337
-12.2%
-12.1%
Eliminations
(128)
(103)
Total revenue *
15 002
100%
12,847
100%
+16.8%
+14.2%
o/w France
6 780
45%
6,234
49%
+8.8%
+8.5%
o/w International
8 222
55%
6,613
51%
+24.3%
+19.6%
* Excluding concession subsidiaries' revenue from works done by non-Group companies