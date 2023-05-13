Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  VINCI
  News
  Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:47 2023-05-12 am EDT
109.24 EUR   +0.52%
VINCI : Presentation - VINCI - First quarter 2023 highlights
PU
Portugal's first-quarter airport traffic tops pre-pandemic levels
RE
Cooling Inflation in US, China Lifts French Stocks to Green
MT
VINCI : Presentation - VINCI - First quarter 2023 highlights

05/13/2023 | 06:37am EDT
First quarter 2023 highlights

Acquisition of a controlling interest in VIA 40 Express, concession company of the Bogotá-Girardot motorway (Colombia)

Disclaimer

This presentation may contain forward-looking objectives and statements about VINCI's financial situation, operating results, business activities and expansion strategy.

These objectives and statements are based on assumptions that are dependent upon significant risk and uncertainty factors that may prove to be inexact. The information is valid only at the time of writing and VINCI does not assume any obligation to update or revise the objectives on the basis of new information or future or other events, subject to applicable regulations.

Additional information on the factors that could have an impact on VINCI's financial results is contained in the documents filed by the Group with the French securities regulator (AMF) and available on the Group's website at www.vinci.com or on request from its head office.

2

Q1 2023 highlights

Q1 2023 highlights

Very strong operational performance

Energy: sharp growth in business levels and order intake at VINCI Energies and Cobra IS

Construction: sustained business levels and order intake

Concessions: further recovery in passenger numbers at VINCI Airports - higher traffic levels at

VINCI Autoroutes

Order book at an all-time high

Net financial debt under control - substantial liquidity

2023 guidance confirmed

4

Q1 2023 consolidated revenue

Δ 2023/2022

€ in millions

Q1 2023

Q1 2022

Actual

Comparable

Concessions *

2 206

1,779

+24.0%

+14.8%

VINCI Autoroutes

1 332

1,274

+4.5%

+4.5%

VINCI Airports

767

405

+89.2%

+50.7%

VINCI Highways

75

69

+8.3%

-0.1%

Other concessions

32

30

+7.2%

+7.2%

VINCI Energies

4 395

3,633

+21.0%

+15.8%

Cobra IS

1 496

1,234

+21.3%

+20.2%

VINCI Construction

6 737

5,967

+12.9%

+13.6%

VINCI Immobilier

296

337

-12.2%

-12.1%

Eliminations

(128)

(103)

Total revenue *

15 002

100%

12,847

100%

+16.8%

+14.2%

o/w France

6 780

45%

6,234

49%

+8.8%

+8.5%

o/w International

8 222

55%

6,613

51%

+24.3%

+19.6%

* Excluding concession subsidiaries' revenue from works done by non-Group companies

** VINCI Railways and VINCI Stadium

5

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 13 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2023 10:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 66 537 M 72 260 M 72 260 M
Net income 2023 4 636 M 5 035 M 5 035 M
Net Debt 2023 17 436 M 18 936 M 18 936 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,4x
Yield 2023 3,99%
Capitalization 61 429 M 66 713 M 66 713 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 265 303
Free-Float 85,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI17.10%66 713
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED20.26%39 357
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED6.45%37 964
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED43.88%26 536
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.22.00%25 239
FERROVIAL, S.A.19.53%23 071
