Report on payments made during the 2023 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries in favour of public authorities for their extractive activities

Report

on payments made during the 2023 financial year

by VINCI group subsidiaries

in favour of public authorities

for their extractive activities

This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2023 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.

In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or in excess of 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2023, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the 100,000 euros threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.

Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.

Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.

In fiscal 2023, these payments were as follows:

Country Company name Duties

& Taxes

(in €000) Rents /

Fees

(in €000) Other

(in €000) Total

(in €000) Germany Eurovia Gestein GmbH 1 273 - - 1 273 Germany SKBB GmbH 624 - - 624 Total Germany 1 897 - - 1 897 Belgium Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2 902 - - 2 902 Total Belgium 2 902 - - 2 902 Brazil Carmoenergy 7 351 15 177 22 528 Total Brazil 7 351 15 177 22 528 Canada Construction DJL Inc. 3 274 3 186 - 6 460 Canada Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc. 718 372 - 1 090 Total Canada 3 992 3 558 - 7 550 Colombia IHSA Energy 2 426 4 061 - 6 487 Total Colombia 2 426 4 061 - 6 487 Estonia TREV-2 Grupp AS 260 - - 260 Total Estonia 260 - - 260 United States Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC 450 - - 450 Total United States 450 - - 450 France Ent. Oscar Savreux 467 - - 467 France Carrières de Dompierre 444 - - 444 France Carrières Saint-Christophe (CSC) 109 - - 109 France SDML - 120 - 120 France Gravières d'Alsace-Lorraine (GAL) 140 621 - 761 France Carrières Ballast Normandie 1 001 - - 1 001 France Graves de Mer (GDM) - 512 - 512 France Matériaux Routiers Franciliens 3 435 - - 3 435 France Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS) 703 - - 703 France Carrières de Chailloue 2 607 - - 2 607 France Sté Matériaux Caennais 351 - - 351 France Carrières Leroux Philippe 189 - - 189 France Carrière Rouperroux 170 - - 170 France SNEH Matériaux 136 - - 136 France Carrières de Chateaupanne 149 - - 149 France Société des Carrières Bretonnes 977 - - 977 France Carrières Lafitte 904 - - 904 France Carrières de Luché 1 193 - - 1 193 France Carrières Kleber Moreau 2 134 - - 2 134 France Carrières de Condat 163 - - 163 France Société Départementale des Carrières 135 - - 135 France Carrières Ballastières des Alpes 125 - - 125 France EJL Méditerranée 726 - - 726 France Durance Granulats 281 694 - 975 France SMAG 206 - - 206 France Claraz Eynard 118 - - 118 France TRMC 188 234 - 422 France Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1 828 - - 1 828 France Les Carrières Comtoises - 242 - 242 Total France 18 879 2 423 - 21 302 Mexico IHSA CQ 2 137 444 - 2 581 Mexico GS Oil 119 72 104 295 Total Mexico 2 256 516 104 2 876 Poland Eurovia Bazalty SA 557 298 - 855 Poland Eurovia Kruszywa SA 1 561 768 - 2 329 Poland KSM Kosmin SP Zoo 359 282 - 641 Total Poland 2 477 1 348 - 3 825 Czech Republic Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 5 284 824 131 6 239 Total Czech Republic 5 284 824 131 6 239 Lithuania Eurovia Lietuva AB 155 - - 155 Total Lithuania 155 - - 155 Slovakia Eurovia Kamenolomy 345 - - 345 Total Slovakia 345 - - 345 Chad Sotec (*) - 424 424 Total Chad (*) - 424 424 Grand total 48 674 27 907 659 77 240 (*) Under an establishmenbt agreement siged with the Chadian government, Sotec is exempt from corporate income tax for 10 years from 1 January 2015

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 13 June 2024.

Nanterre, 13 June 2024

The VINCI Board of Directors

and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

Xavier HUILLARD

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

