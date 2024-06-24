24 Jun 2024 17:30 CEST
Report
on payments made during the 2023 financial year
by VINCI group subsidiaries
in favour of public authorities
for their extractive activities
This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2023 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.
In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or in excess of 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2023, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the 100,000 euros threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.
Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.
Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.
In fiscal 2023, these payments were as follows:
|Country
|Company name
|
Duties
& Taxes
(in €000)
|
Rents /
Fees
(in €000)
|
Other
(in €000)
|
Total
(in €000)
|Germany
|Eurovia Gestein GmbH
|1 273
|-
|-
|1 273
|Germany
|SKBB GmbH
|624
|-
|-
|624
|Total Germany
|1 897
|-
|-
|1 897
|Belgium
|Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre
|2 902
|-
|-
|2 902
|Total Belgium
|2 902
|-
|-
|2 902
|Brazil
|Carmoenergy
|7 351
|15 177
|22 528
|Total Brazil
|7 351
|15 177
|22 528
|Canada
|Construction DJL Inc.
|3 274
|3 186
|-
|6 460
|Canada
|Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc.
|718
|372
|-
|1 090
|Total Canada
|3 992
|3 558
|-
|7 550
|Colombia
|IHSA Energy
|2 426
|4 061
|-
|6 487
|Total Colombia
|2 426
|4 061
|-
|6 487
|Estonia
|TREV-2 Grupp AS
|260
|-
|-
|260
|Total Estonia
|260
|-
|-
|260
|United States
|Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC
|450
|-
|-
|450
|Total United States
|450
|-
|-
|450
|France
|Ent. Oscar Savreux
|467
|-
|-
|467
|France
|Carrières de Dompierre
|444
|-
|-
|444
|France
|Carrières Saint-Christophe (CSC)
|109
|-
|-
|109
|France
|SDML
|-
|120
|-
|120
|France
|Gravières d'Alsace-Lorraine (GAL)
|140
|621
|-
|761
|France
|Carrières Ballast Normandie
|1 001
|-
|-
|1 001
|France
|Graves de Mer (GDM)
|-
|512
|-
|512
|France
|Matériaux Routiers Franciliens
|3 435
|-
|-
|3 435
|France
|Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS)
|703
|-
|-
|703
|France
|Carrières de Chailloue
|2 607
|-
|-
|2 607
|France
|Sté Matériaux Caennais
|351
|-
|-
|351
|France
|Carrières Leroux Philippe
|189
|-
|-
|189
|France
|Carrière Rouperroux
|170
|-
|-
|170
|France
|SNEH Matériaux
|136
|-
|-
|136
|France
|Carrières de Chateaupanne
|149
|-
|-
|149
|France
|Société des Carrières Bretonnes
|977
|-
|-
|977
|France
|Carrières Lafitte
|904
|-
|-
|904
|France
|Carrières de Luché
|1 193
|-
|-
|1 193
|France
|Carrières Kleber Moreau
|2 134
|-
|-
|2 134
|France
|Carrières de Condat
|163
|-
|-
|163
|France
|Société Départementale des Carrières
|135
|-
|-
|135
|France
|Carrières Ballastières des Alpes
|125
|-
|-
|125
|France
|EJL Méditerranée
|726
|-
|-
|726
|France
|Durance Granulats
|281
|694
|-
|975
|France
|SMAG
|206
|-
|-
|206
|France
|Claraz Eynard
|118
|-
|-
|118
|France
|TRMC
|188
|234
|-
|422
|France
|Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin
|1 828
|-
|-
|1 828
|France
|Les Carrières Comtoises
|-
|242
|-
|242
|Total France
|18 879
|2 423
|-
|21 302
|Mexico
|IHSA CQ
|2 137
|444
|-
|2 581
|Mexico
|GS Oil
|119
|72
|104
|295
|Total Mexico
|2 256
|516
|104
|2 876
|Poland
|Eurovia Bazalty SA
|557
|298
|-
|855
|Poland
|Eurovia Kruszywa SA
|1 561
|768
|-
|2 329
|Poland
|KSM Kosmin SP Zoo
|359
|282
|-
|641
|Total Poland
|2 477
|1 348
|-
|3 825
|Czech Republic
|Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z.
|5 284
|824
|131
|6 239
|Total Czech Republic
|5 284
|824
|131
|6 239
|Lithuania
|Eurovia Lietuva AB
|155
|-
|-
|155
|Total Lithuania
|155
|-
|-
|155
|Slovakia
|Eurovia Kamenolomy
|345
|-
|-
|345
|Total Slovakia
|345
|-
|-
|345
|Chad
|Sotec
|(*)
|-
|424
|424
|Total Chad
|(*)
|-
|424
|424
|Grand total
|48 674
|27 907
|659
|77 240
|(*) Under an establishmenbt agreement siged with the Chadian government, Sotec is exempt from corporate income tax for 10 years from 1 January 2015
This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 13 June 2024.
Nanterre, 13 June 2024
The VINCI Board of Directors
and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,
Xavier HUILLARD
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
