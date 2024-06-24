Report on payments made during the 2023 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries in favour of public authorities for their extractive activities

24 Jun 2024 17:30 CEST

Issuer

VINCI

Public limited company (SA) with capital of €1,485,610,160.00
Registered office: 1973, boulevard de la Défense, 92000 Nanterre
Nanterre TCR 552 037 806
www.vinci.com

___________________________________________________

Report
on payments made during the 2023 financial year
by VINCI group subsidiaries
in favour of public authorities
for their extractive activities

___________________________________________________

This report, drawn up in accordance with the provisions of article L. 225-102-3 of the [French] Commercial Code, reports on payments made during the 2023 fiscal year by VINCI Group subsidiaries engaged in extractive activities to the public authorities of each of the States or territories in which they operate.

In accordance with legal and regulatory provisions, the disclosure covers the amounts of individual payments, or sets of payments where these are linked together, equal to or in excess of 100,000 euros, made per site, per country and per type of contribution, during fiscal year 2023, to public authorities. If no payments have been made by a subsidiary, or if a subsidiary carrying out an extractive project has only made payments below the 100,000 euros threshold, these projects or types of payment have not been included in the table in this report.

Taxes mainly concern corporate income tax due for the year, as well as taxes related to the income and production of project companies. This report does not include taxes levied on consumption or sales, such as value-added taxes.

Royalties and rents represent payments in return for rights to exploit quarries or hydrocarbon deposits.

In fiscal 2023, these payments were as follows:

Country Company name Duties
& Taxes
(in €000) 		Rents /
Fees
(in €000) 		Other
(in €000) 		Total
(in €000)
Germany Eurovia Gestein GmbH 1 273 - - 1 273
Germany SKBB GmbH 624 - - 624
Total Germany 1 897 - - 1 897
Belgium Cup-Carrières Unies de Porphyre 2 902 - - 2 902
Total Belgium 2 902 - - 2 902
Brazil Carmoenergy 7 351 15 177 22 528
Total Brazil 7 351 15 177 22 528
Canada Construction DJL Inc. 3 274 3 186 - 6 460
Canada Agrégats Ste-Clotilde Inc. 718 372 - 1 090
Total Canada 3 992 3 558 - 7 550
Colombia IHSA Energy 2 426 4 061 - 6 487
Total Colombia 2 426 4 061 - 6 487
Estonia TREV-2 Grupp AS 260 - - 260
Total Estonia 260 - - 260
United States Eurovia Atlantic Coast LLC 450 - - 450
Total United States 450 - - 450
France Ent. Oscar Savreux 467 - - 467
France Carrières de Dompierre 444 - - 444
France Carrières Saint-Christophe (CSC) 109 - - 109
France SDML - 120 - 120
France Gravières d'Alsace-Lorraine (GAL) 140 621 - 761
France Carrières Ballast Normandie 1 001 - - 1 001
France Graves de Mer (GDM) - 512 - 512
France Matériaux Routiers Franciliens 3 435 - - 3 435
France Sté Matériaux Baie de Seine (MBS) 703 - - 703
France Carrières de Chailloue 2 607 - - 2 607
France Sté Matériaux Caennais 351 - - 351
France Carrières Leroux Philippe 189 - - 189
France Carrière Rouperroux 170 - - 170
France SNEH Matériaux 136 - - 136
France Carrières de Chateaupanne 149 - - 149
France Société des Carrières Bretonnes 977 - - 977
France Carrières Lafitte 904 - - 904
France Carrières de Luché 1 193 - - 1 193
France Carrières Kleber Moreau 2 134 - - 2 134
France Carrières de Condat 163 - - 163
France Société Départementale des Carrières 135 - - 135
France Carrières Ballastières des Alpes 125 - - 125
France EJL Méditerranée 726 - - 726
France Durance Granulats 281 694 - 975
France SMAG 206 - - 206
France Claraz Eynard 118 - - 118
France TRMC 188 234 - 422
France Carrières du Bassin Rhônalpin 1 828 - - 1 828
France Les Carrières Comtoises - 242 - 242
Total France 18 879 2 423 - 21 302
Mexico IHSA CQ 2 137 444 - 2 581
Mexico GS Oil 119 72 104 295
Total Mexico 2 256 516 104 2 876
Poland Eurovia Bazalty SA 557 298 - 855
Poland Eurovia Kruszywa SA 1 561 768 - 2 329
Poland KSM Kosmin SP Zoo 359 282 - 641
Total Poland 2 477 1 348 - 3 825
Czech Republic Eurovia Kamenolomy C.Z. 5 284 824 131 6 239
Total Czech Republic 5 284 824 131 6 239
Lithuania Eurovia Lietuva AB 155 - - 155
Total Lithuania 155 - - 155
Slovakia Eurovia Kamenolomy 345 - - 345
Total Slovakia 345 - - 345
Chad Sotec (*) - 424 424
Total Chad (*) - 424 424
Grand total 48 674 27 907 659 77 240
(*) Under an establishmenbt agreement siged with the Chadian government, Sotec is exempt from corporate income tax for 10 years from 1 January 2015

This report was approved by the VINCI Board of Directors during its meeting on 13 June 2024.

Nanterre, 13 June 2024

The VINCI Board of Directors
and, by delegation of the Board of Directors,

________________________

Xavier HUILLARD
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Source

