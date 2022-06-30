Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-06-30 am EDT
84.96 EUR   -1.80%
11:46aVINCI awarded contract for the Penlink project in north Auckland, New Zealand
GL
11:45aVINCI awarded contract for the Penlink project in north Auckland, New Zealand
AQ
06/28More businesses can now register their interest in supplying Gatwick, as airport publishes its 2021 sustainability report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VINCI awarded contract for the Penlink project in north Auckland, New Zealand

06/30/2022 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nanterre, 30 June 2022

VINCI awarded contract for the Penlink project in north Auckland, New Zealand

  • Conception and construction of a new 7km road, including New Zealand first extradosed1 bridge
  • Contract worth NZD 510 million (€305 million)

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency have appointed HEB Construction, a VINCI Construction subsidiary based in New Zealand, as part of the consortium formed with Fulton Hogan, Aurecon, Tonkin + Taylor, for the design and construction of the Penlink project in north Auckland. The Penlink project will provide a vital connection in the region that will provide better, safer and more reliable transport options. The contract is an “Alliance” type, creating an integrated team including the designer-constructor consortium and Waka Kotahi.

The NZD 510 million (€305 million) project will include the construction of a 7km two-lane highway with a separate shared path for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as six bridges, including New Zealand’s first extradosed bridge.

The design and construction chosen methodologies will allow a reduction of up to 20% of carbon emissions compared to a traditional design. A lowered entrance to the 550m extradosed bridge will better fit with the landscape and enable 235m to be trimmed off the overall crossing, reducing the amount of steel and concrete required. The crossing was designed with a reduced number of piers in the Wēiti River from three to two to reduce the environmental impact.

The alliance has worked on improving the recycling of construction materials, utilising renewable energy sources, and harvesting rainwater.

The Penlink design was also developed to protect a wide range of flora and fauna through preliminary investigations and continuous environment monitoring will be carried on until completion in late 2026.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

1 An extradosed bridge is a hybrid between balanced cantilever post tensioned box guider and a cable stay bridge. The bridge deck support is provided from both internal post tensioning strands within the box girder and external cables resulting in an overall more efficient design for medium to long span bridges.

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

 

Attachment


All news about VINCI
11:46aVINCI awarded contract for the Penlink project in north Auckland, New Zealand
GL
11:45aVINCI awarded contract for the Penlink project in north Auckland, New Zealand
AQ
06/28More businesses can now register their interest in supplying Gatwick, as airport publis..
AQ
06/27VINCI wins a rail works contract in France
GL
06/27VINCI wins a rail works contract in France
AQ
06/27Vinci SA Wins Rail Works Contract in France
CI
06/24VINCI : Upgraded to Buy by Berenberg
MD
06/23Report on payments made during the 2021 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to p..
AQ
06/23Report on payments made during the 2021 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to p..
GL
06/23Report on payments made during the 2021 financial year by VINCI group subsidiaries to p..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 57 623 M 60 332 M 60 332 M
Net income 2022 3 724 M 3 899 M 3 899 M
Net Debt 2022 18 268 M 19 127 M 19 127 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,3x
Yield 2022 4,10%
Capitalization 48 814 M 51 109 M 51 109 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,16x
EV / Sales 2023 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 86,52 €
Average target price 111,08 €
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI-8.56%51 109
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED10.60%34 613
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-18.32%27 539
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED5.70%21 376
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED-4.48%18 935
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.55%18 374