  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-10-10 am EDT
83.04 EUR   +2.29%
01:31pVINCI invests in H2 MOBILITY
GL
01:30pVINCI invests in H2 MOBILITY
AQ
11:46aDisclosure of transactions in own shares from October 04th to October 07th, 2022
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VINCI invests in H2 MOBILITY

10/10/2022 | 01:31pm EDT
Nanterre, 10 October 2022

VINCI invests in H2 MOBILITY

  • Leader of hydrogen stations in Germany
  • Supporting the development of hydrogen mobility
  • Closing of the Clean H2 Infra Fund

VINCI Concessions announces that it has participated in the latest financing round of H2 MOBILITY, raising €10 million alongside the Clean H2 Infra Fund, the world's first low-carbon hydrogen fund, in which the VINCI group is one of the key industrial investors. Managed by Hy24, the Clean H2 Infra Fund today celebrates its closing in presence of Xavier Huillard, Chairman and CEO of VINCI, together with other leading investors in the Fund. 

H2 MOBILITY is the leader of hydrogen refueling stations for road mobility in Germany, with more than 90 stations in operation and the ambition to expand its network to 300 stations by 2030.

VINCI Concessions intends to support H2 MOBILITY's development ambitions through its subsidiary VINCI Highways, Germany's leading highway concessionnaire with a network of over 200 km in operation.

VINCI Concessions thus pursues the development of hydrogen-based solutions to help decarbonize mobility. The VINCI group is also developing its activity across the entire hydrogen value chain with initiatives such as the creation of Hyfinity, a business unit dedicated to EPC* low-carbon hydrogen projects, or the taking stake in Genvia, a company developing high-performance electrolyzers for the production of low-carbon hydrogen.

* Engineering, Procurement and Construction

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
Financials
Sales 2022 58 842 M 57 046 M 57 046 M
Net income 2022 4 015 M 3 893 M 3 893 M
Net Debt 2022 18 571 M 18 004 M 18 004 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 4,60%
Capitalization 45 838 M 44 439 M 44 439 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 81,18 €
Average target price 110,73 €
Spread / Average Target 36,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI-12.63%44 812
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED1.55%32 741
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 354
QUANTA SERVICES12.10%18 383
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 190
FERROVIAL, S.A.-16.33%16 287