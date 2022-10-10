Nanterre, 10 October 2022

VINCI invests in H2 MOBILITY

Leader of hydrogen stations in Germany

Supporting the development of hydrogen mobility

Closing of the Clean H2 Infra Fund





VINCI Concessions announces that it has participated in the latest financing round of H2 MOBILITY, raising €10 million alongside the Clean H2 Infra Fund, the world's first low-carbon hydrogen fund, in which the VINCI group is one of the key industrial investors. Managed by Hy24, the Clean H2 Infra Fund today celebrates its closing in presence of Xavier Huillard, Chairman and CEO of VINCI, together with other leading investors in the Fund.

H2 MOBILITY is the leader of hydrogen refueling stations for road mobility in Germany, with more than 90 stations in operation and the ambition to expand its network to 300 stations by 2030.

VINCI Concessions intends to support H2 MOBILITY's development ambitions through its subsidiary VINCI Highways, Germany's leading highway concessionnaire with a network of over 200 km in operation.

VINCI Concessions thus pursues the development of hydrogen-based solutions to help decarbonize mobility. The VINCI group is also developing its activity across the entire hydrogen value chain with initiatives such as the creation of Hyfinity, a business unit dedicated to EPC* low-carbon hydrogen projects, or the taking stake in Genvia, a company developing high-performance electrolyzers for the production of low-carbon hydrogen.

* Engineering, Procurement and Construction

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

