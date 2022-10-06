Nanterre, 6 October 2022

VINCI signs the contract to design and build

Germany's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal

An EPC* contract to build a regasification terminal comprising 2 storage tanks

A strategic project for Germany's energy independence

Through its subsidiary Cobra IS and in a consortium with Sener, VINCI has signed the EPC* contract to build Germany's first regasification terminal. It will have a production capacity of 10 billion m3 of natural gas per year and will have two 165,000 m3 storage tanks. The terminal will also be equipped with auxiliary operating systems, infrastructure and buildings.

This terminal will provide strategic infrastructure for the customer German LNG Terminal, and will be located at Brunsbüttel at the mouth of the Elbe on the North Sea. It will enable Germany to import liquefied natural gas by sea, to be unloaded there for storage and regasification before being injected into the German grid or transported by lorries or wagons.

The installation is to be delivered in 2026, with the works lasting 42 months.

Cobra IS and Sener have recognised expertise in projects of this kind, having completed the liquefied natural gas terminals at Sagunto and Bahía de Bizkaia in Spain, Gate in the Netherlands, Dunkirk in France, and Zeebrugge in Belgium.

* Engineering, Procurement and Construction

