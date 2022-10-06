Advanced search
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-10-06 am EDT
81.56 EUR   -2.56%
11:57aVINCI signs the contract to design and build Germany's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal
GL
11:56aVINCI signs the contract to design and build Germany's first liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal
AQ
11:47aVINCI successfully issued a 10-year 650 million bond
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VINCI successfully issued a 10-year 650 million bond

10/06/2022 | 11:47am EDT
Nanterre, 6 October 2022

VINCI successfully issued a 10-year €650 million bond

VINCI has successfully issued a €650 million bond due to mature in October 2032 and carrying an annual coupon of 3.375%.

With an oversubscription ratio of 2.5x, the bond issue has been very well received among investors, reflecting their trust in VINCI’s credit ratings (Standard & Poor’s: A-, stable outlook, Moody’s: A3, stable outlook).

Performed under its EMTN programme, this issue enables VINCI to extend its average debt maturity (6.9 years as at 30 June 2022) in good conditions considering the current situation of the credit market.

The joint bookrunners for the deal were CACIB and Société Générale (Global Coordinators), Barclays, Commerzbank, Mizuho, NatWest Markets and RBC CM.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel.: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
Financials
Sales 2022 58 842 M 58 013 M 58 013 M
Net income 2022 4 015 M 3 959 M 3 959 M
Net Debt 2022 18 571 M 18 310 M 18 310 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,1x
Yield 2022 4,46%
Capitalization 47 226 M 46 560 M 46 560 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
EV / Sales 2023 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,7%
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 83,70 €
Average target price 111,12 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI-9.91%46 560
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-1.24%32 203
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED3.00%30 357
QUANTA SERVICES18.64%19 244
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.67%17 224
FERROVIAL, S.A.-13.35%17 010