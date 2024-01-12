Official VINCI press release

Nanterre, 12 January 2024

VINCI to build electrical infrastructure in Senegal

1,350 km of transmission lines and 8 very-high-voltage transformer stations

Three years of works

A €200 million contract

VINCI Energies and Senelec have signed a €200 million contract to build an array of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure. French authorities will contribute to the project's financing.

The works will last three years and employ a total of more than 1,000 people. They involve building 1,350 km of high-voltage and very-high-voltage overhead and underground transmission lines to connect several thousand homes. They also involve building eight very-high-voltage transformer stations. The grid management system will moreover be enhanced, for example with the addition of an interface to remotely manage operations and detect defects in the overhead and underground power lines.

The local teams will receive training and know-how, with support from VINCI Energies’ French and Moroccan subsidiaries.

This project is part of a wider programme to expand Senegal's transmission and distribution grid, with a view to efficiently and sustainably strengthening the country's energy capacity by 2026 and to move towards universal access to electricity.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing more than 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment