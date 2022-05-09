Log in
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/09 11:35:19 am EDT
89.34 EUR   -1.16%
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 02nd to May 06th, 2022
GL
VINCI to carry out a motorway construction project in Sydney
GL
Disclosure of transactions in own shares from May 02nd to May 06th, 2022
AQ
VINCI to carry out a motorway construction project in Sydney

05/09/2022 | 11:46am EDT
Nanterre, 9 May 2022

VINCI to carry out a motorway construction project in Sydney

  • Construction of a 7.5km section of the new M12 motorway
  • Key environmental construction initiatives
  • A AUD 373 million (€255 million) contract

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, has been selected by the NSW Government to build the central section of the new M12 motorway linking the future Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport to the motorway network in the Sydney area. More than 52,000 vehicles a day are expected on this new road infrastructure.

The contract, worth approximately AUD 373 million (€255 million), includes the construction of 7.5km of 2x2 lanes, 11 bridges, cycle and pedestrian paths, networks, Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) and green spaces.

Seymour Whyte is targeting an "Excellent" sustainability rating from the Australian Infrastructure Sustainability Council, thanks to the reusing or recycling of 95% of the excavated material, 40% of recycled aggregates for the sub-base layers and the minimisation water use on the site.

The construction site, which will create 760 jobs, providing opportunities for young workers, trainees, First Nations People and people from sectors affected by the Covid-19 health crisis.

Work is expected to start by mid-2022 and be completed by the end of 2025 before the opening of Western Sydney International Airport in 2026. Seymour Whyte is also delivering the Western Sydney Airport’s landside civil and building works, including the integration of the new M12 motorway and the airport's two metro stations.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.  

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 57 199 M 60 598 M 60 598 M
Net income 2022 3 695 M 3 915 M 3 915 M
Net Debt 2022 18 256 M 19 341 M 19 341 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 4,01%
Capitalization 50 730 M 53 745 M 53 745 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,21x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 87,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI-2.71%54 143
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED19.40%37 560
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-14.37%29 634
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED17.96%24 024
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED6.60%20 707
FERROVIAL, S.A.-14.11%18 825