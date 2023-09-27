Nanterre, 27 September 2023

VINCI took note of the French Government’s plan to introduce a new tax on certain transport infrastructures, and intends to assert its rights

VINCI took note of the draft finance law for 2024 (PLF 2024) that has been presented to the Council of Ministers today.

Article 15 of this draft plans the introduction of a tax on the operation of certain long-distance transport infrastructures in France, with effect from 2024.

At first sight, and based on the 2022 revenue of the entities concerned (ASF, Cofiroute, Escota and Aéroports de Lyon), its impact on the VINCI Group would be an additional charge of about €260 million for the fiscal year, this amount almost exclusively concerning the motorway concession companies.

VINCI takes issue with this draft, which is contrary both to the spirit and to the letter of concession contracts, particularly those signed between the State as grantor and the motorway concession companies (which include tax neutrality clauses), and it intends to use all available avenues of appeal.

