Official VINCI press release

Nanterre, 21 December 2023

VINCI wins a contract to modernise a dam near Brisbane in Australia

Safety improvement and modernisation of the Cressbrook Dam in Toowoomba (Queensland)

Increasing flood capacity for greater climate resilience

A project worth over €86 million

Seymour Whyte, a VINCI Construction subsidiary in Australia, has been awarded, in a consortium with the engineering company SMEC, the contract to improve Cressbrook Dam, in the Toowoomba region, around 100 km from Brisbane. The "alliance" type contract brings together the design-build consortium and the client, Toowoomba Regional Council, in a single team.

The project focuses on a dual objective: to increase the dam’s capacity in order to protect the Toowoomba region from flooding, and to strengthen the infrastructure's climate resilience.

Construction works, which will take around two years to complete, include upgrades to access roads, widening of concrete spillway, extensive upgrades to the dam’s filtration system, and raising the dam’s crest height.

Lastly, Seymour Whyte intends to deploy a major environmental scheme, including the recycling of materials for the construction of the dam wall and technical improvements to allow for natural fish migration.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing 272,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com





Attachment