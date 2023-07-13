Nanterre, 13 July 2023

VINCI wins the first design-build contract for the Grand Paris Express

(section of Line 15 West)

Design and construction of 14 km of tunnels, 5 underground stations and 16 service buildings

Contract worth €2.71 billion euros

Over 2,000 direct jobs at peak of construction

Expected to start operating at end-2031

Société du Grand Paris has awarded the first design-build contract for the Grand Paris Express to a consortium* encompassing several VINCI Construction and VINCI Energies companies. It covers the first section of Line 15 West. This section, built in a high-density urban area, will link Pont de Sèvres station to La Défense (Hauts-de-Seine – west of Paris).

The contract is worth €2.71 billion and 20% of the works will be entrusted to local SMEs. It covers turnkey engineering and construction of 14 km of tunnels, 5 stations (Saint-Cloud, Rueil-Suresnes Mont-Valérien, Nanterre La Boule, Nanterre La Folie and La Défense), a set of tail tracks and 16 service buildings.

This West section of Line 15 will extend Line 15 South and connect to Transilien Lines L and U at Saint-Cloud and at La Défense, RER Line E at Nanterre La Folie, and RER Lines A and E, metro Line 1 and Transilien tramway Line T2 at La Défense. This section is expected to start operating at end-2031.

Over 2,000 people will work on the project at peak of construction and 10% of the hours of work will be allocated to people on integration programmes throughout the construction period. The consortium has mapped out an ambitious plan to reduce its environmental footprint, alongside Société du Grand Paris: it will for instance mostly use low-carbon and very-low-carbon concrete.

VINCI will involve its Chantiers et Territoires Solidaires endowment fund, which supports non-profits working on public-interest projects aimed at providing job opportunities and fostering social ties in the communities crossed.

Several VINCI Construction and VINCI Energies companies are already active on other Grand Paris Express works packages including Line 15 South between Pont de Sèvres and Noisy-Champs and Line 18 between Orly and Saclay university.

* The Intencités15 consortium brings together construction companies and architecture firms: VINCI Construction subsidiaries (VINCI Construction Grands Projets, leader / Chantiers Modernes Construction / Dodin Campenon Bernard / ETF), VINCI Energies (SDEL Infi), Razel-Bec, Fayat Energie Services, Ingérop, Artelia, JFS Architectes, Grimshaw, AREP Architectes, Archi 5 Prod and Philippe Gazeau Architecte.

