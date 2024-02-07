Vinci: 10% increase in net income for 2023

Vinci reports sales of 68.8 billion euros for fiscal year 2023, up 12% on the previous year.



At the same time, EBITDA rose by 17% to 11.96 billion euros, and operating income before non-recurring items to 8.17 billion euros (+26%).



In the end, Vinci posted net income, group share, of 4.7 billion euros (+10%), representing diluted earnings per share of 8.18 euros (vs. 7.47 euros in 2022).



FCF stands at 6.6 billion euros, up 22% on 2022.

In 2023, order intake rose by 11% to 61.9 billion euros, with the order book at 61.4 billion euros (+7%).



Vinci's overall performance in 2023 was of the highest quality. Sales and earnings grew strongly, setting new records. Free cash flow generation is at an exceptional level, far exceeding expectations', commented Vinci Chairman and CEO Xavier Huillard.



Against this backdrop, and drawing on its 'solid presence in very buoyant markets', Vinci says it looks to the future 'with confidence and enthusiasm'.



