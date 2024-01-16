More than 267 million passengers used the airports in the Vinci Airports network in 2023 (+26% compared with 2022; -4.3% compared with 2019).

Growing steadily throughout the year, traffic peaked in Q4 above 2019 levels (+0.6%; +17% vs. 2022).

Absolute annual traffic records were set at significant network airports in 2023: Lisbon exceeded 33 million passengers, Porto 15 million, Monterrey 13 million, Belgrade 7 million and Santo Domingo 5 million.

