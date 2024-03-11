Vinci has announced that SNCFRéseau has awarded VINCI Construction - through its subsidiary ETF - lot 4 of the industrial regeneration contract, as part of the program to transform and modernize the national rail network.

Worth 700 million euros, the project involves the renewal of over 800 km of track and ballast throughout France by the end of 2030.

The work will be carried out using several mobile factory trains, regenerating the track at industrial rates known as "suites rapides". 150,000 hours of integration and training will be provided over the next seven years of work.



