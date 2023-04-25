Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:19 2023-04-25 am EDT
108.70 EUR   +0.57%
12:35pVinci boosts sales as traffic approaches pre-COVID levels
RE
12:17pVinci Backs Guidance After 1Q Revenue Boost
DJ
12:14pVinci Logs Higher Q1 Revenue; FY23 Outlook Confirmed
MT
Vinci Backs Guidance After 1Q Revenue Boost

04/25/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
By Mauro Orru


Vinci SA confirmed its forecasts for the year after first-quarter revenue increased thanks to strong momentum across its construction and concessions businesses.

The French construction and infrastructure company on Tuesday posted revenue of 15 billion euros ($16.57 billion), up from EUR12.85 billion in last year's first quarter.

The result marks an actual 17% increase and a 14% rise on a like-for-like basis.

Vinci's order intake climbed to EUR15.5 billion from EUR12.5 billion, while its order book jumped 10% to EUR60.3 billion at the end of March.

For the year, Vinci is forecasting higher revenue and operating income, while net income should be slightly higher than last year.


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 1216ET

Financials
Sales 2023 64 731 M 71 369 M 71 369 M
Net income 2023 4 489 M 4 949 M 4 949 M
Net Debt 2023 17 831 M 19 659 M 19 659 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,1x
Yield 2023 3,87%
Capitalization 62 464 M 68 869 M 68 869 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 265 303
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 111,08 €
Average target price 122,33 €
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI19.07%68 869
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED7.74%38 242
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED16.02%37 946
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED55.94%29 430
QUANTA SERVICES, INC.18.08%24 426
CHINA COMMUNICATIONS CONSTRUCTION COMPANY LIMITED37.07%23 336
