Vinci Backs Guidance After 1Q Revenue Boost

Vinci SA confirmed its forecasts for the year after first-quarter revenue increased thanks to strong momentum across its construction and concessions businesses.

The French construction and infrastructure company on Tuesday posted revenue of 15 billion euros ($16.57 billion), up from EUR12.85 billion in last year's first quarter.

The result marks an actual 17% increase and a 14% rise on a like-for-like basis.

Vinci's order intake climbed to EUR15.5 billion from EUR12.5 billion, while its order book jumped 10% to EUR60.3 billion at the end of March.

For the year, Vinci is forecasting higher revenue and operating income, while net income should be slightly higher than last year.

