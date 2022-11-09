Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:25 2022-11-09 am EST
94.43 EUR   +0.15%
12:17pVinci-Ferrovial Joint Venture Gets $4.5 Billion Contract for Toronto Subway
DJ
11:46aVINCI to build major portion of new Ontario Line subway in Toronto, Canada  
GL
11/07ADRs End Mostly Higher, GSK and Erste Group Bank Trade Actively
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Vinci-Ferrovial Joint Venture Gets $4.5 Billion Contract for Toronto Subway

11/09/2022 | 12:17pm EST
By Ed Frankl


Vinci SA's and joint-venture partner Ferrovial SA received a 6 billion Canadian dollar ($4.47 billion) contract to build a new subway line in Toronto, the French infrastructure company said Wednesday.

Toronto's transit authority Metrolinx awarded the project, which covers financing, design and construction of a twin-tube tunnel and seven stations that will form part of the future Ontario Line.

The project will take 89 months for completion in 2030, Vinci said.

The joint venture is 50-50 between Vinci and Spain's Ferrovial, with financing provided by a pool of 11 banks.


Write to Ed Frankl at edward.frankl@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-09-22 1216ET

