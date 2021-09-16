Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vinci
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vinci : French court lowers Bloomberg fine over hoax Vinci statement -media reports

09/16/2021 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Exterior view of the Bloomberg building is seen in New York

PARIS (Reuters) - A French appeal court on Thursday upheld a ruling by France's markets watchdog AMF against U.S. news agency Bloomberg for publishing a hoax press release, French media reported, but lowered its fine to three million euros.

Bloomberg News was originally fined five million euros ($5.9 million) in December 2019 for publishing a hoax press release in November 2016 relating to construction group Vinci, which had filed a legal complaint to the AMF.

The AMF said at the time that Bloomberg should have known the information in the hoax press release was false.

"Our journalists, among others, simply reported on what appeared to be newsworthy information and were the victims of a sophisticated hoax, the perpetrator of which has not yet been found," a Bloomberg spokesperson said after Thursday's ruling.

"We hoped that the court would recognize the issues of press freedom at stake. We are disappointed the court has not overturned the original decision and will consider our options on appeal", they added.

Vinci shares fell as much as 18% on Nov. 22, 2016 after the hoax statement, which said that the French group would revise its 2015 and 2016 accounts and fire its chief financial officer.

The AMF had said it had taken action against Bloomberg because it had published the statement without verifying it.

Vinci's share price recovered after the company denied the Bloomberg report and said that the statement was a hoax.

The appeal court's ruling was not immediately available on its website or on the AMF's own site.

($1 = 0.8504 euros)

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon and Anait Miridzhanian; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2021
All news about VINCI
02:10pVINCI : French court lowers Bloomberg fine over hoax Vinci statement -media repo..
RE
09:12aVINCI : Gatwick Airport continues to promote women into engineering with equal r..
AQ
08:18aVINCI : Airport Passenger Traffic Jumps 85% In August
MT
09/15VINCI : Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in August 2021
AQ
09/15VINCI SA Reports Traffic Results for the Month and Year to Date Ended August ..
CI
09/15VINCI : University of Cambridge - Real-time drone intent monitoring could enable..
AQ
09/10VINCI : Two new exclusive F&B outlets open at Gatwick Airport
AQ
09/09VINCI : Gatwick 12-week public consultation begins on plans to bring its existin..
AQ
09/09VINCI : Gets a Neutral rating from Barclays
MD
09/08VINCI : Gatwick Airport - UK losing vaccine advantage as European aviation secto..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 48 194 M 56 672 M 56 672 M
Net income 2021 2 412 M 2 836 M 2 836 M
Net Debt 2021 18 752 M 22 050 M 22 050 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 2,63%
Capitalization 49 970 M 58 788 M 58 759 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 219 400
Free-Float 87,2%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 87,12 €
Average target price 101,61 €
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI7.08%59 052
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-0.40%32 932
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED33.65%32 802
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED15.94%21 863
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.83%21 154
POWER CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION OF CHINA, LTD105.67%19 284