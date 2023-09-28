By Pierre Bertrand

Vinci said Thursday that its subsidiary has won three contracts to set up ultra-fast electric-vehicle charging stations in Germany.

Worth approximately 200 million euros ($210.1 million), the contracts from the country's Federal Ministry for Digital and Transport call for 828 charging points at 106 stations located in the areas of Berlin, Hamburg and Leipzig.

"Vinci Concessions, through Eliso, its subsidiary specialized in electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Germany, will be tasked with acquiring land, installing the stations and operating them for 12 years," Vinci said.

