By Adria Calatayud

Vinci said its cash flow last year exceeded both its guidance and the level achieved in 2022, thanks to inflows from customers and investment postponements.

The French construction group said late Thursday that it now expects to report a free cash flow for 2023 above the 5.4 billion euros ($5.92 billion) reached in 2022. This sets a new record for the company, Vinci said.

The company had previously guided for a 2023 free cash flow totaling at least EUR4.5 billion.

Vinci plans to release its full 2023 results and outlook for 2024 on Feb. 7, it said.

