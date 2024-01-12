By Andrea Figueras

Vinci said it has signed a contract with Senegal's electricity company to build electrical infrastructure in the country for 200 million euros ($219.4 million).

Works, which comprise build an array of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructure, will last three years and employ more than 1,000 people, the French construction group said on Friday.

French authorities will contribute to the financing of the project, Vinci said.

Tasks involve building 1,350 kilometers of high-voltage and very-high-voltage overhead and underground transmission lines, as well as building eight very-high-voltage transformer stations, the company said. The contract also includes the improvement of the grid management system, it said.

The project is part of a wider program aimed at expanding the country's transmission and distribution grid, Vinci said.

