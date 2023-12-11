VINCI : Stifel raises its price target

Stifel maintains its Buy rating on Vinci shares, with its target price raised from 120 to 130 euros.



With COBRA IS's Investor Day taking place tomorrow, Stifel believes it could shed further light on this 'already very successful' acquisition, and could unveil 'additional perspectives'.



We hope that the investors' day will focus on the value creation and growth potential of this acquisition, with even more advantages for asset valuation", concludes the broker.



