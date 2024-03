By Mauro Orru

Vinci secured a contract worth roughly 700 million euros ($765.8 million) to upgrade more than 800 kilometers of railway tracks across France by the end of the decade.

The French construction and infrastructure company said Monday that it had received the contract from SNCF, France's railway operator.

The seven-year contract includes two years of optional works.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-24 1309ET