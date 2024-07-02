Vinci has announced that Nuvia, a subsidiary of Vinci Construction specializing in nuclear projects and services, has finalized the acquisition of MBO Groupe, a major player in insulation, scaffolding and structural containment in France.

MBO Groupe operates in a variety of industrial sectors, including nuclear, both in maintenance and in large-scale complex new projects. In 2023, it generated sales of around 85 million euros, with 500 employees at some 15 sites.

