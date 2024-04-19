Vinci announces the completion, by its subsidiary Vinci Highways, of the acquisition of NWP HoldCo, concessionaire of the Northwest Parkway - a 14 km toll section of the Denver (Colorado) ring road - for a price of around 1.2 billion dollars.

Through this first significant acquisition by Vinci Concessions in the United States, it takes control of a 'high-quality infrastructure with a very long residual term, a protective regulatory framework and significant potential for operating synergies'.

In 2023, Northwest Parkway generated 7.2 million transactions, up 6% on 2022. Its sales have grown by an average of 8% a year since 2014, and its EBITDA has doubled over the period.

