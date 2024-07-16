Vinci has announced that the airports in its VINCI Airports network welcomed nearly 81 million passengers this quarter, representing growth of 8.2% compared to 2023 (or +1.8% compared to 2019).

"This quarter's very good performance can be explained in particular by sustained traffic growth on European platforms", Vinci points out, citing for example "very good traffic growth in Edinburgh and Budapest".

These two hubs, which joined the VINCI Airports network in June, recorded +8.6% and +14% traffic respectively.

Lastly, commercial movements rose by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.