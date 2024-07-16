Vinci: air traffic up 8.2% in 2nd quarter
"This quarter's very good performance can be explained in particular by sustained traffic growth on European platforms", Vinci points out, citing for example "very good traffic growth in Edinburgh and Budapest".
These two hubs, which joined the VINCI Airports network in June, recorded +8.6% and +14% traffic respectively.
Lastly, commercial movements rose by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, compared with the same period a year earlier.
