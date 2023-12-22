Vinci: airport concession renewed in RepDom

Vinci announced Friday that it has renewed its airport concession contract with the government of the Dominican Republic for a further 30 years.



The French group, which has held the concession for six Dominican airports since 2016 through its subsidiary Aerodom, says the agreement provides for an initial payment of $775 million (€705 million) to the state.



The company also plans to invest $830 million (755 million euros) in airport infrastructure throughout the concession period, including $250 million (227 million euros) for the construction of a new terminal in Santo Domingo.



The concession contract was originally due to expire in 2030.



Since Aerodom joined the Vinci Airports network, traffic at its airports has increased by 6% a year over the period 2016 to 2019.



Between January and November 2023, traffic was even 17% up on the 2019 level for the same period.



In 2022, Aerodom's contribution to Vinci's sales and Ebitda amounted to €191 million and €161 million respectively, representing an operating margin of 84.5%.



