Vinci: amendment to RCF syndicated credit facility
The amount of the line has also been reduced to 6.5 billion euros, compared with 8 billion previously, taking into account the increase in the construction and concessions group's available cash over recent years.
Through this operation, which was largely oversubscribed by 23 participating banks (compared with 21 previously), Vinci is 'extending the average maturity of its available resources, in line with its policy of prudent liquidity management'.
