Vinci: appointment to the executive committee
A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique and the Ecole des Ponts ParisTech (formerly Ponts et Chaussées), Virginie Leroy joined Vinci Immobilier in 2010 as director of commercial real estate projects.
In 2015, she became head of the branch's development and major urban projects department, before becoming deputy managing director of commercial real estate and development.
Virginie Leroy was appointed managing director of residential real estate and regions in 2022, before taking over as president of Vinci Immobilier last year.
