Vinci: completes underwater inspection campaign

Vinci announced today that it has completed the underwater inspection campaign to protect the pillars of the Rion-Antirion bridge, which links the Peloponnese to mainland Greece and qio and is operated by VINCI Highways (VINCI Concessions).



Carried out every eight years, these inspections at a depth of 65 m are extremely demanding due to the particular conditions prevailing in the strait.



Vinci deploys its cutting-edge technologies, including robotized vehicles and data collection and positioning systems, to monitor the state of the pillars' protection against scouring by powerful marine currents.



Preliminary analyses indicate good stability of the foundation protection. Next step: data processing and analysis (video, telemetry, etc.) and archiving for future reference and study of infrastructure evolution over time.



