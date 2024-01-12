Vinci Energies has announced that it has signed a 200 million euro contract with Senegal's national electricity company (Société nationale d'électricité du Sénégal - Senelec) for the construction of a series of electricity transmission and distribution infrastructures.

The work, which will take three years to complete, includes the deployment of 1,350 km of overhead and underground high and extra-high voltage transmission lines, as well as the construction of eight extra-high voltage transformer stations.

The project, whose financing is supported by the French authorities, is designed to boost Senegal's energy capacity on a sustainable basis by 2026, and to reinforce universal access to electricity.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.