Vinci: electrical infrastructure contract in Senegal
The work, which will take three years to complete, includes the deployment of 1,350 km of overhead and underground high and extra-high voltage transmission lines, as well as the construction of eight extra-high voltage transformer stations.
The project, whose financing is supported by the French authorities, is designed to boost Senegal's energy capacity on a sustainable basis by 2026, and to reinforce universal access to electricity.
