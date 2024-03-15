Vinci: freeway traffic down 2.1% in February
' Traffic on Vinci Autoroutes' networks remained disrupted in February 2024 by farmers' blockades, at the beginning of the month on almost the entire network and at the end of the month on several sections in the south-west ' says the group.
Passenger traffic at airports in the Vinci Airports network, on the other hand, recorded growth of 14.4% in February 2024 compared with February 2023.
Beyond the positive effect of the leap year, trends remain positive at all platforms.
Overall, passenger numbers in February 2024 exceeded their pre-health crisis level by more than 3%.
