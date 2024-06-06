Vinci Airports, a subsidiary of Vinci Concessions, and Corvinus, an investment fund 100% owned by the Hungarian state, have jointly completed the acquisition of the concession company for Budapest's Liszt Ferenc International Airport from a consortium comprising AviAlliance, Malton and CDPQ.

The 100% transaction amounts to 3.1 billion euros (equity value), plus net debt of 1.2 billion euros.

VINCI Airports and Corvinus have purchased Budapest Airport on a pro rata basis and have maintained the company's existing debt.

The residual term of the concession is over 55 years (expiring in 2080).

On completion of the transaction, Corvinus will own 80% of the concession company and Vinci Airports 20%.

Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.