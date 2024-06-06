Vinci: investment linked to Budapest airport
The 100% transaction amounts to 3.1 billion euros (equity value), plus net debt of 1.2 billion euros.
VINCI Airports and Corvinus have purchased Budapest Airport on a pro rata basis and have maintained the company's existing debt.
The residual term of the concession is over 55 years (expiring in 2080).
On completion of the transaction, Corvinus will own 80% of the concession company and Vinci Airports 20%.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction