On December 21, Vinci signed an agreement with an investment services provider (ISP) to implement the construction and concessions group's share buyback program.
Under the terms of this mandate, valid from December 22 to March 27, 2024 at the latest, the ISP may acquire shares on behalf of Vinci up to a maximum of 600 million euros, and at a price not exceeding that set by the AGM on April 13.
Vinci: mandate to an ISP for share buybacks
