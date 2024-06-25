As part of its share buyback program, construction and concessions group Vinci announced that it had signed a share purchase agreement with an investment services provider (ISP) on June 24.

Under the terms of the agreement, which is valid from June 25 to August 2 at the latest, the ISP will be mandated to purchase up to 200 million euros worth of Vinci shares on its behalf, at a price not to exceed that set by the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on April 9.

