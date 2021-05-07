Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Vinci
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vinci : Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport

05/07/2021 | 12:48pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rueil Malmaison, 7 May 2021

VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01%-owned subsidiary of VINCI Airports, is today publishing its quarterly information package at 31 March 2021, including information on financial covenants associated with Gatwick Funding Limited.

The published information is available at the following address:
https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/investor-relations/other-financial-documents/

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

 

Attachment


All news about VINCI
12:48pVINCI  : Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport
GL
05/05VINCI  : Actemium UK industrial perimeter goes all-electric with company car fle..
AQ
04/30VINCI  : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04/30VINCI  : Issue of new VINCI shares, reserved for group employees in France in th..
GL
04/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nestlé, Schindler, Credit Suisse
04/30VINCI  : Led Consortium Completes Financing in $772 Million Motorway Project in ..
MT
04/30VINCI  : The consortium consisting of VINCI and Meridiam has completed the finan..
PU
04/30VINCI  : The consortium consisting of VINCI and Meridiam has completed the finan..
AQ
04/27VINCI  : Airports introduces sustainable biofuels at Clermont-Ferrand Auvergne A..
AQ
04/26Global markets live: Philips, Crédit Suisse, Nestlé...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 47 436 M 57 504 M 57 504 M
Net income 2021 2 564 M 3 108 M 3 108 M
Net Debt 2021 18 077 M 21 914 M 21 914 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,51%
Capitalization 53 910 M 64 990 M 65 351 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 219 400
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 98,69 €
Last Close Price 95,08 €
Spread / Highest target 11,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI16.86%64 990
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%32 271
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED4.06%25 559
FERROVIAL, S.A.7.70%21 487
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.85%19 341
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.27.07%18 010