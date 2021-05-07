Rueil Malmaison, 7 May 2021

VINCI Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01%-owned subsidiary of VINCI Airports, is today publishing its quarterly information package at 31 March 2021, including information on financial covenants associated with Gatwick Funding Limited.

The published information is available at the following address:

https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/investor-relations/other-financial-documents/

