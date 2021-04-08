Rueil Malmaison, 8 April 2021

VINCI Shareholders’ General Meeting of 8 April 2021

Approval of all resolutions

Dividend in respect of 2020: €2.04 per share, to be paid in cash on 22 April 2021

Renewal of the term of office as Director of Mrs Yannick Assouad, Lead Director, and of Mrs Graziella Gavezotti

Shareholders’ support for the Group’s environmental ambition, a first in France

VINCI’s Combined Shareholders General Meeting, chaired by Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held on 8 April 2021 at the company’s head office in Rueil Malmaison. It took place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

With a 65.66% quorum, the meeting approved all the resolutions submitted, of which:

the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020;

a dividend of €2.04 per share in respect of 2020. The share will be quoted ex-dividend on 20 April 2021 with the dividend to be paid fully in cash on 22 April 2021;

the renewal of the term of office as Director for a period of four years of Mrs Yannick Assouad, Lead Director, and of Mrs Graziella Gavezotti.

The Group’s environmental transition plan proposed by the Group has received a nearly unanimous approval from its shareholders, a first in France.

The result of the votes and the video of the Shareholders’ General Meeting will be available soon on the Group’s website ( www.vinci.com ).

Upcoming events:

14 April 2021: release of VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic for the 1 st quarter of 2021

quarter of 2021 22 April 2021: quarterly information at 31 March 2021

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment