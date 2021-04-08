Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vinci : Shareholders' General Meeting of 8 April 2021

04/08/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Rueil Malmaison, 8 April 2021

VINCI Shareholders’ General Meeting of 8 April 2021

  • Approval of all resolutions
  • Dividend in respect of 2020: €2.04 per share, to be paid in cash on 22 April 2021
  • Renewal of the term of office as Director of Mrs Yannick Assouad, Lead Director, and of Mrs Graziella Gavezotti
  • Shareholders’ support for the Group’s environmental ambition, a first in France

VINCI’s Combined Shareholders General Meeting, chaired by Xavier Huillard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, was held on 8 April 2021 at the company’s head office in Rueil Malmaison. It took place behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

With a 65.66% quorum, the meeting approved all the resolutions submitted, of which:

  • the parent company and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020;
  • a dividend of €2.04 per share in respect of 2020. The share will be quoted ex-dividend on 20 April 2021 with the dividend to be paid fully in cash on 22 April 2021;
  • the renewal of the term of office as Director for a period of four years of Mrs Yannick Assouad, Lead Director, and of Mrs Graziella Gavezotti.

The Group’s environmental transition plan proposed by the Group has received a nearly unanimous approval from its shareholders, a first in France. 

The result of the votes and the video of the Shareholders’ General Meeting will be available soon on the Group’s website (www.vinci.com).

Upcoming events:

  • 14 April 2021: release of VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic for the 1st quarter of 2021
  • 22 April 2021: quarterly information at 31 March 2021

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


All news about VINCI
12:20pVINCI  : Shareholders' General Meeting of 8 April 2021
GL
02:30aVINCI  : Airports Secures 30-Year Concession for Seven Brazil Airports
MT
01:21aVinci Airports Wins Seven Airport Concessions in Brazil
DJ
04/07VINCI  : Airports wins the concession of Manaus airport and 6 other airports in ..
GL
04/01ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SE : France's Vinci agrees to buy ACS's energy..
RE
04/01EIFFAGE  : VINCI - Announcement regarding negotiations between VINCI Concessions..
AQ
04/01VINCI  : Goldman Sachs remains its Buy rating
MD
04/01VINCI  : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
04/01VINCI  : To Acquire ACS Industrial Services' Energy Unit For $5.75 Billion
MT
04/01Vinci to Buy ACS's Energy Business for Around EUR4.9 Billion
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 46 910 M 55 867 M 55 867 M
Net income 2021 2 557 M 3 045 M 3 045 M
Net Debt 2021 18 385 M 21 896 M 21 896 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,5x
Yield 2021 2,69%
Capitalization 50 370 M 59 950 M 59 987 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 219 400
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
Vinci Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 96,14 €
Last Close Price 89,14 €
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target 7,85%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI9.56%59 907
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED4.63%33 355
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED9.04%26 513
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED10.25%20 327
FERROVIAL, S.A.-2.30%19 230
JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC.20.64%17 100
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ