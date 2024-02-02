Vinci: nuclear dismantling contract in Sweden
Nuvia will be responsible for dismantling, controlling and sorting all materials, including radioactive materials, present inside the buildings of the reactors concerned. The work, scheduled to run from 2025 to 2031, will involve up to 400 people.
Located south of Gothenburg, the Ringhalsa power plant generated 220 TWh of electricity between its commissioning (1976) and the final shutdown of unit 1 (2020). The other two reactors - Ringhals 3 and 4 - still account for around 12% of the country's electricity production.
Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
Go to the original article.
Contact us to request a correction
Contact us to request a correction