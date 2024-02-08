VINCI : price target raised by Oddo BHF

Oddo BHF maintains its 'outperform' rating on Vinci and raises its target price from €138 to €145, on the heels of the construction and concessions group's annual publication, which the research firm deems to be of 'good quality'.



'After an exceptional 2023 performance, Vinci is unveiling a true in-house guidance, cautious but realistic, to temper the market's ardor and guard against any unpleasant surprises in an uncertain geopolitical and macro context', notes the analyst.



If the Group is targeting the market consensus at this stage, we have no doubt that it is in a position to do much better...', he continues, convinced also that performance in 2024 could be underpinned by a better valuation of renewable energies.



