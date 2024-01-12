Vinci reports that, on the basis of cash inflows observed in December, its free cash flow in 2023 should finally exceed the level reached in 2022, which was 5.4 billion euros.

This level marks a new record, whereas in its last financial publication, Vinci had reported an expected free cash flow for the past year of 'at least 4.5 billion euros'.

This particularly remarkable situation is due in particular to a higher-than-expected level of customer receipts at the end of the year, and to the timing of certain investments", explains the construction and concessions group.

