Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. VINCI
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI

(DG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:34 2022-12-21 am EST
93.29 EUR   -0.15%
03:12aVinci's Cobra IS Acquires Petrobras Assets in Brazil's Polo Carmopolis for $1.1 Billion
DJ
02:53aVinci's Cobra IS Buys 11 Onshore Oil, Natural Gas Field Concessions in Brazil from Petrobras
MT
02:31aCobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmópolis (Brazil)
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Vinci's Cobra IS Acquires Petrobras Assets in Brazil's Polo Carmopolis for $1.1 Billion

12/21/2022 | 03:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Giulia Petroni


Vinci SA unit Cobra IS has acquired the assets of Brazilian state-owned Petroleo Brasileiro SA, also known as Petrobras, in the onshore Polo Carmopolis area for $1.1 billion.

Polo Carmopolis holds interests in eleven onshore oil-and-natural-gas field concessions as well as related infrastructure located in the state of Sergipe. The average daily production in the area was 4,500 barrels of oil and 22,000 cubic meters of natural gas in November.

The acquisition was made through Cobra IS's subsidiary Carmo Energy, which will be in charge of the facilities' maintenance. Petrobras will be paid $823 million this year and the remaining $275 million within twelve months, Vinci said Wednesday.

The deal was signed last year and will be subject of a strategic review in 2023.

Cobra IS is a renewable energy-focused business that Vinci acquired from Spanish rival Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-22 0312ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACS, ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCIÓN Y SERVICIOS, S.A. 0.08% 26.25 Delayed Quote.11.29%
BRENT OIL 0.19% 79.79 Delayed Quote.2.25%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.25% 5.5462 Delayed Quote.-11.26%
PETROBRAS 3.08% 23.07 Delayed Quote.-18.80%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 4.20% 254.5182 Real-time Quote.68.98%
VINCI -0.15% 93.29 Real-time Quote.0.56%
WTI -0.21% 75.967 Delayed Quote.-1.17%
All news about VINCI
03:12aVinci's Cobra IS Acquires Petrobras Assets in Brazil's Polo Carmopolis for $1.1 Billion
DJ
02:53aVinci's Cobra IS Buys 11 Onshore Oil, Natural Gas Field Concessions in Brazil from Petr..
MT
02:31aCobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmópolis (Brazil)
GL
02:30aCobras IS acquires the assets of Petrobras in Polo Carmópolis (Brazil)
AQ
12/20Vinci Denies $820 Million Overhaul of Mexican Airport, Says Amount Used for Stake Deal
MT
12/20Vinci says $820 million used to buy Mexico airport stake, not renovation as governor cl..
RE
12/19France's Vinci Earmarks $820 Million To Revamp Mexican Airport
MT
12/19France's Vinci to invest $820 million in Mexico airport, governor says
RE
12/19Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 12th to December 16th, 2022
GL
12/19Disclosure of transactions in own shares from December 12th to December 16th, 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 59 965 M 63 725 M 63 725 M
Net income 2022 4 120 M 4 378 M 4 378 M
Net Debt 2022 18 806 M 19 986 M 19 986 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,1x
Yield 2022 4,08%
Capitalization 52 673 M 55 975 M 55 975 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,19x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 218 569
Free-Float 84,8%
Chart VINCI
Duration : Period :
VINCI Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 93,43 €
Average target price 111,55 €
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xavier Huillard Deputy General Manager & Senior EVP
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert Castaigne Independent Director
Yannick Assouad Lead Independent Director
Graziella Gavezotti Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI0.56%55 975
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED14.15%37 127
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED13.80%33 229
QUANTA SERVICES24.42%20 343
FERROVIAL, S.A.-11.65%19 094
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED2.76%19 072