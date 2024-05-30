Vinci wins contract for Melbourne airport
The project, aimed at improving access to the airport, includes the redevelopment of the hub's forecourt, as well as the construction of a 550 m, 18-span road viaduct, an engineering structure that will separate individual and commercial vehicle traffic.
The work, which will be completed in 2026, incorporates environmental objectives such as the reuse of all excavated fill on the airport site. This project follows a first phase of work carried out by Seymour Whyte in 2023.
