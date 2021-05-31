Log in
    VINP   KYG9451V1095

VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.

(VINP)
  Report
Vinci Partners Announces R$269.5 Million IPO of VIUR, New Urban Commercial Properties' Listed REIT

05/31/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners, "the Company," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today the closing of the initial public offering (“IPO”) of “Vinci Imóveis Urbanos FII”, or “VIUR”. This is a new listed REIT managed by the Vinci Partners’ Real Estate segment, for which the Company raised R$269.5 million.

VIUR is a new perpetual capital listed REIT, focused on income generation to its quotaholders through the acquisition of urban commercial properties in Brazil, such as street retail, grocery, healthcare, and educational focused real estate properties.

VIUR’s initial public offering was raised through retail investors in the Brazilian stock market (“B3”) and is the fifth listed REIT managed by Vinci Partners’ Real Estate team, in addition to VISC, VILG, VINO and VIFI, which together have more than 325,000 retail investors.

Leandro Bousquet, partner and Head of Real Estate for Vinci Partners, said, “VIUR’s IPO is an important milestone for us, as we consolidate ourselves as the top-of-mind brand for listed REITs in all the key real estate investment sectors in Brazil. We believe there is an enormous opportunity to deploy capital in this sector that has a large addressable market with very fragmented ownership, as we seek to generate yield to our quotaholders through a high-quality diversified portfolio of urban commercial properties.”

About Vinci Partners Real Estate

Vinci Partners’ Real Estate strategy is primarily focused on the acquisition of core, income-generating assets through public real estate funds (REITs). Our Real Estate strategy invests across various sub-strategies including shopping malls, industrial and logistics, offices, and financial instruments related to real estate assets. The Real Estate segment also manages opportunistic development funds.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” and “potential,” among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

USA Media Contact
Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
+1 (212) 355-4449

Brazil Media Contact
Danthi Comunicações
Carla Azevedo (carla@danthicomunicacoes.com.br)
+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact
ShareholderRelations@vincipartners.com
NY: +1 (646) 559-8040
RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240



© GlobeNewswire 2021
