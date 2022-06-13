Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VINP   KYG9451V1095

VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.

(VINP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-13 pm EDT
9.020 USD   -8.89%
04:33pVINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
05/20VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : PUBLISHES ITS FIRST ESG REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
05/20Vinci Partners Publishes Its First ESG Report
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vinci Partners Investments : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

06/13/2022 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held June 30, 2022

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") of Vinci Partners Investments Limited (the "Company") will be held on June 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., Rio de Janeiro time, being 9:00 a.m., New York time. The AGM will be held at the offices of the Company located at Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 336, Leblon, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, Brazil 22431-002.

The AGM will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the following resolutions:

1. to resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's financial statements and the auditor's report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 be approved and ratified;
2. to resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that Guilherme Stocco Filho shall be appointed as director of the Company, following his appointment as interim director by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") on January 26, 2021; and
3. to resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that Sonia Aparecida Consiglio shall be appointed as director of the Company, following her appointment as interim director by the Board on August 13, 2021.

The AGM will also serve as an opportunity for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board fixed the close of business on June 10, 2022, New York time (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The holders of record of the Class A common shares and the Class B common shares of the Company as at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment thereof.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") on April 20, 2022 (the "Form 20-F"). Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Company's website at https://ir.vincipartners.com/, or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at Av. Bartolomeu Mitre, 336, Leblon, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil 22431-002, by email at ShareholderRelations@vincipartners.com, or by telephone at +1 (646) 559-8040. Additionally, this Notice, the Proxy Statement and the Form of Electronic Proxy Card, along with instructions on how to vote using the proxy card, will be made available on the Company's website.

The Board recommends that shareholders of the Company vote "FOR" the resolutions at the AGM. Your vote is very important to the Company. The Board notes that the chairman of the Board, Mr. Gilberto Sayão da Silva, has disclosed that he owns 100% of the Company's Class B common shares and intends to vote these shares "FOR" the resolutions at the AGM.

Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please promptly complete, date, sign and return the proxy card that will be distributed to shareholders by the Company following the Record Date.

By order of the Board.

/s/ Gilberto Sayão da Silva
Name: Gilberto Sayão da Silva
Title: Chairman

Dated: June 13, 2022

Registered Office:
c/o Harneys Fiduciary (Cayman) Limited
P.O. Box 10240
Grand Cayman
KY1-1002
Cayman Islands

Disclaimer

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. published this content on 13 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2022 20:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.
04:33pVINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K
PU
05/20VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : PUBLISHES ITS FIRST ESG REPORT - Form 6-K
PU
05/20Vinci Partners Publishes Its First ESG Report
GL
05/20Vinci Partners Publishes Its First ESG Report
AQ
05/11Vinci Partners' Impact and Return Strategy Announces Divestment in Pro Infusion
GL
05/10VINCI PARTNERS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/10Vinci Partners Investments Seeks M&A
CI
05/10TRANSCRIPT : Vinci Partners Investments Ltd., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 10, 2022
CI
05/10Vinci Partners Reports First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results
GL
05/10Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 458 M 91,6 M 91,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 6,67%
Capitalization 2 762 M 553 M 553 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 50,0%
Chart VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 49,49 BRL
Average target price 90,35 BRL
Spread / Average Target 82,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Monteiro Morgado Horta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Passos Ribeiro Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Gilberto Sayão da Silva Chairman
Luiz Otavio Llaydner Head-Research
Julya Wellisch Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.-7.48%553
BLACKSTONE INC.-16.82%75 419
KKR & CO. INC.-31.48%30 253
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-18.49%17 709
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-34.50%13 006
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-12.71%12 855