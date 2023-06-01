Vinci Partners Investments : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - Form 6-K

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

To Be Held 30 June 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an annual general meeting of shareholders (the " AGM ") of Vinci Partners Investments Limited (the " Company ") will be held on 30 June 2023 at 10:00 a.m., Rio de Janeiro time, being 9:00 a.m., New York time. The AGM will be held at the offices of the Company located at Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 336, Leblon, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, Brazil 22431-002.

The AGM will be held for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing and approving the following resolution:

1. to resolve, as an ordinary resolution, that the Company's financial statements and the auditor's report for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022 be approved and ratified.

The AGM will also serve as an opportunity for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management.

The Board fixed the close of business on 31 May 2023, New York time (the " Record Date ") for determining the shareholders of the Company entitled to receive notice of the AGM or any adjournment thereof. The holders of record of the Class A common shares and the Class B common shares of the Company as at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of and attend the AGM and any adjournment thereof.

The Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2022 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " Commission ") on 18 April 2023 (the " Form 20-F "). Shareholders may obtain a copy of the Form 20-F, free of charge, from the Company's website at https://ir.vincipartners.com/, or by contacting the Company's Investor Relations Department at Avenida Bartolomeu Mitre, 336, Leblon, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, Brazil 22431-002, by email at ShareholderRelations@vincipartners.com, or by telephone at +1 (646) 559-8040. Additionally, this Notice, the Proxy Statement and the Form of Electronic Proxy Card, along with instructions on how to vote using the proxy card, will be made available on the Company's website.

The Board recommends that shareholders of the Company vote "FOR" the resolution at the AGM. Your vote is very important to the Company. The Board notes that the chairman of the Board, Mr. Gilberto Sayão da Silva, has disclosed that he owns 100% of the Company's Class B common shares and intends to vote these shares "FOR" the resolution at the AGM.

Whether or not you plan to virtually attend the AGM, please promptly complete, date, sign and return the proxy card that will be distributed to shareholders by the Company following the Record Date.

By order of the Board.

/s/ Gilberto Sayão da Silva Name: Gilberto Sayão da Silva Title: Chairman

Dated: 01 June 2023

Registered Office:

c/o Harneys Fiduciary (Cayman) Limited

P.O. Box 10240

Grand Cayman

KY1-1002

Cayman Islands