Vinci Partners Investments : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results (Form 6-K)

Vinci Partners Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results
Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'Vinci Partners reported outstanding results for the second quarter. Distributable Earningsi doubled year-over-year and Fee Related Earningsii grew by 67%, when compared to the second quarter of 2020. AUMiii expanded 31% year-over-year, reaching R$57 billion at the end of the quarter. Momentum is very strong across all our platform, which translates into record quarterly FRE and Distributable Earnings.'
Dividend
Vinci Partners has declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.30 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on September 1, 2021. This dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021.
ABOUT VINCI PARTNERS
Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include Private Markets (Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Credit), Liquid Strategies (Public Equities and Hedge Funds), Investment products and Solutions, and Financial Advisory. As of June 30, 2021, the firm had R$57 billion of assets under management.
WEBCAST AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
Vinci Partners will host a conference call at 5:00pm EST on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to announce its second quarter 2021 results.
To access the full detailed presentation and listen to the conference call via public webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vincipartners.com/news-
and-events/events-and-presentations.
For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the same section of the website.
The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following:
+1 (833) 665-0595 (Domestic)
+1 (661) 407-1609 (International)
Conference ID: 9577665
INVESTOR CONTACT
ShareholderRelations@vincipartners.com
NY: +1 (646) 559-8040
RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240
USA MEDIA CONTACT
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany
+1 (212) 355-4449
BRAZIL MEDIA CONTACT
Danthi Comunicações
Carla Azevedo (carla@danthicomunicacoes.com.br)
+55 (21) 3114-0779
Second Quarter 2021 Highlights
Fee Related Earnings (FRE) - R$mm
Distributable Earnings (DE) - R$mm
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Segment Earnings (Unaudited)
(R$ thousands, unless mentioned)
2Q'20
2Q'21
∆ (%)
2Q'20 YTD
2Q'21 YTD
∆ (%)
Net revenue from management fees
60,826
94,778
56%
123,724
176,621
43%
Net revenue from advisory fees
6,479
6,378
-2%
22,451
21,444
-4%
Total Fee Related Revenues
67,305
101,156
50%
146,175
198,065
35%
Segment personnel expenses
(3,600)
(5,528)
54%
(6,840)
(10,625)
55%
Other G&A expenses
(4,436)
(4,058)
-9%
(6,534)
(7,632)
17%
Corporate center expenses
(12,632)
(19,296)
53%
(26,606)
(38,808)
46%
Bonus compensation related to management and advisory
(13,607)
(17,082)
26%
(28,597)
(35,608)
25%
Total Fee Related Expenses
(34,275)
(45,964)
56%
(68,577)
(92,674)
35%
FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE)
33,030
55,192
67%
77,598
105,391
36%
FRE Margin (%)
49.1%
54.6%
53.1%
53.2%
FRE per share (R$/share)
0.58
0.97
1.37
1.86
Net revenue from performance fees
19,537
18,624
-5%
15,561
28,575
84%
Performance based compensation
(6,712)
(7,817)
16%
(5,270)
(11,109)
111%
PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE)
12,825
10,807
-16%
10,291
17,466
70%
PRE Margin (%)
65.6%
58.0%
66.1%
61.1%
(-) Unrealized performance fees
(11,794)
(9,065)
-23%
(6,724)
(9,487)
41%
(+) Unrealized performance compensation
4,284
2,980
-30%
2,442
3,130
28%
(+) Realized GP investment income
1
345
34400%
39
457
1072%
SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS
38,346
60,259
57%
83,646
116,958
40%
Segment DE Margin (%)
51.1%
54.3%
53.9%
53.7%
(+) Depreciation and amortization
-
926
N/A
-
1,865
N/A
(+) Realized financial income
933
14,239
1426%
1,969
18,883
859%
(-) Leasing expenses
(3,047)
(3,106)
2%
(6,112)
(6,263)
2%
(-) Other items
207
(2,120)
N/A
603
(1,234)
N/A
(-) Income taxes (excluding related to unrealized fees and income)
(9,016)
(15,417)
71%
(19,294)
(28,232)
46%
DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (DE)
27,423
54,781
100%
60,812
101,976
68%
DE Margin (%)
36.1%
43.7%
38.7%
43.1%
DE per share (R$/share)
0.48
0.97
1.07
1.80
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Total Fee-Related Revenuesiv of R$101.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$67.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 56% year-over year, driven by the strong growth in the Fee earning AUM. Fee-related revenues were R$198.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 35% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Fee Related Earnings ('FRE') of R$55.2 million (R$0.97/share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$33.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 67% year-over-year, driven by the robust growth in management fees across segments. FRE was R$105.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 36% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
FRE Marginv was 54.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 49.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 5.4 percentage points year-over-year, showcasing the platform´s highly scalable potential.
Performance Related Earnings ('PRE')vi of R$10.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, down 16% compared to R$12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a substantial outperformance from our Total Return strategy in Hedge Funds, impacting performance compensation expenses. PRE was R$17.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 70% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Segment Distributable Earningsvii of R$60.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$38.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Segment Distributable Earnings was R$117.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 40% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Distributable Earnings ('DE') of R$54.8 million (R$0.97/share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$27.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 100% year-over-year, driven by the notable growth in management fees and financial income in the quarter. DE was R$ 102.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 68% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
DE Marginviii was 43.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a 7.6 percentage point increase compared to 36.1 % for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Segment Highlights
Private Market Strategies
(R$ thousands, unless mentioned)
2Q'20
2Q'21
∆ (%)
2Q'20 YTD
2Q'21 YTD
∆ (%)
Net revenue from management fees
37,147
49,406
33%
74,213
95,987
29%
Net revenue from advisory fees
92
2,641
2772%
817
3,146
285%
Total Fee Related Revenues
37,239
52,047
40%
75,030
99,133
32%
Segment personnel expenses
(1,931)
(2,722)
41%
(3,637)
(5,160)
42%
Other G&A expenses
(3,330)
(2,907)
-13%
(4,283)
(5,232)
22%
Corporate center expenses
(7,376)
(9,792)
33%
(15,257)
(20,376)
34%
Bonus compensation related to management and advisory
(6,742)
(7,568)
12%
(12,894)
(15,299)
19%
Total Fee Related Expenses
(19,380)
(22,989)
19%
(36,071)
(46,067)
28%
FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE)
17,860
29,058
63%
38,959
53,066
36%
FRE Margin (%)
48.0%
55.8%
51.9%
53.5%
Net revenue from performance fees
13,898
1,792
-87%
10,783
2,254
-79%
Realized performance fees
2,103
715
-66%
2,106
755
-64%
Unrealized performance fees
11,794
1,077
-91%
8,677
1,499
-83%
Performance based compensation
(4,915)
(570)
-88%
(3,784)
(731)
-81%
PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE)
8,983
1,222
-86%
7,000
1,523
-78%
PRE Margin (%)
64.6%
68.2%
64.9%
67.6%
(-) Unrealized performance fees
(11,794)
(1,077)
-91%
(8,677)
(1,499)
-83%
(+) Unrealized performance compensation
4,284
382
-91%
3,151
532
-83%
(+) Realized GP investment income
1
345
34400%
39
457
1072%
SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS
19,333
29,930
55%
40,472
54,078
34%
Segment DE Margin (%)
49.1%
56.7%
52.5%
54.1%
AUM (R$ millions)
17,328
20,762
20%
17,328
20,762
20%
FEAUM (R$ millions)
15,271
18,873
24%
15,271
18,873
24%
AVERAGE MANAGEMENT FEE RATE (%)
0.89%
0.99%
0.91%
0.98%
FULL TIME EMPLOYEES
41
50
22%
41
50
22%
Fee related earnings (FRE) of R$29.1 million in the 2Q'21, an increase of 63% year-over-year, driven by the growth in fee-earning AUM. FRE was R$53.1 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, up 36% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD.
Segment Distributable Earnings of R$29.9 million in the 2Q'21, an increase of 55% year-over-year. Segment DE was R$54.1 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, up 34% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD.
AUM of R$20.8 billion at the end of the 2Q'21, an increase of 20% year-over-year, with highlights to over R$2 billion raised through six different fundraisings in our Private Equity, Real Estate and Infrastructure strategies in the first half of 2021.
Fee-earning AUM of R$18.9 billion at the end of the 2Q'21, an increase of 24% year-over-year. This increase positively impacted our average management fee rate, going from 89 basis points in the 2Q'20 to 99 basis points in the 2Q'21, with highlights to fundraising for VIR IV and public market vehicles during the past year.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Liquid Strategies
(R$ thousands, unless mentioned)
2Q'20
2Q'21
∆ (%)
2Q'20 YTD
2Q'21 YTD
∆ (%)
Net revenue from management fees
13,559
23,020
70%
30,306
43,003
42%
Net revenue from advisory fees
0
0
N/A
0
0
N/A
Total Fee Related Revenues
13,559
23,020
65%
30,306
43,003
40%
Segment personnel expenses
(669)
(1,387)
107%
(1,328)
(2,680)
102%
Other G&A expenses
(687)
(681)
-1%
(1,347)
(1,305)
-3%
Corporate center expenses
(2,685)
(4,196)
56%
(6,178)
(8,689)
41%
Bonus compensation related to management and advisory
(2,565)
(3,893)
52%
(5,446)
(7,312)
34%
Total Fee Related Expenses
(6,606)
(10,157)
54%
(14,299)
(19,986)
40%
FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE)
6,952
12,863
85%
16,007
23,017
44%
FRE Margin (%)
51.3%
55.9%
52.8%
53.5%
Net revenue from performance fees
3,647
6,450
77%
2,478
8,459
241%
Realized performance fees
3,647
6,450
77%
4,374
8,459
93%
Unrealized performance fees
0
0
N/A
(1,896)
0
N/A
Performance based compensation
(1,094)
(4,015)
267%
(671)
(4,718)
603%
PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE)
2,553
2,435
-5%
1,807
3,741
107%
PRE Margin (%)
70.0%
37.8%
72.9%
44.2%
(-) Unrealized performance fees
0
0
N/A
1,896
0
N/A
(+) Unrealized performance compensation
0
0
N/A
(689)
0
N/A
SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS
9,506
15,299
61%
19,021
26,759
41%
Segment DE Margin (%)
55.2%
51.9%
54.8%
52.0%
AUM (R$ millions)
14,300
14,124
-1%
14,300
14,124
-1%
FEAUM (R$ millions)
14,179
13,965
-2%
14,179
13,965
-2%
AVERAGE MANAGEMENT FEE RATE (%)
0.48%
0.73%
0.59%
0.69%
FULL TIME EMPLOYEES
17
24
41%
17
24
41%
Fee related earnings (FRE) of R$12.9 million in the 2Q'21, an increase of 85% year-over-year, driven by the end of revenue sharing agreement with GAS Investimentos and strong net inflows in our Hedge Funds strategy, which impacted positively our average management fee rate. FRE was R$23.0 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, up 44% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD.
Performance related earnings (PRE) of R$2.4 million in the quarter, down 5% year-over-year, due to a higher compensation expense that followed a substantial benchmark outperform from our Total Return strategy in Hedge Funds. PRE was R$3.7 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, an increase of 107% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD.
Segment Distributable Earnings of R$15.3 million in the quarter, up 61% year-over-year, due to a robust growth in management fees.
AUM remained stable on a year-over-year basis, with strong fundraising in Hedge Funds and market appreciation offsetting outflows in low fee-paying AUM across our Public Equities strategy, coming primarily from the GAS Dissociation in December 2020. As a result, our average management fee rate was positively impacted, going from 48 basis points in 2Q'20 to 73 basis points in 2Q'21.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Investment Products and Solutions
(R$ thousands, unless mentioned)
2Q'20
2Q'21
∆ (%)
2Q'20 YTD
2Q'21 YTD
∆ (%)
Net revenue from management fees
10,120
22,349
121%
19,206
37,629
96%
Net revenue from advisory fees
24
20
-16%
71
39
-45%
Total Fee Related Revenues
10,144
22,369
128%
19,277
37,668
99%
Segment personnel expenses
(774)
(1,008)
30%
(1,460)
(1,979)
36%
Other G&A expenses
(360)
(344)
-4%
(779)
(809)
4%
Corporate center expenses
(1,939)
(4,343)
124%
(3,843)
(7,782)
102%
Bonus compensation related to management and advisory
(2,512)
(3,927)
56%
(4,695)
(7,595)
62%
Total Fee Related Expenses
(5,585)
(9,622)
72%
(10,778)
(18,166)
69%
FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE)
4,559
12,747
180%
8,499
19,502
129%
FRE Margin (%)
44.9%
57.0%
44.1%
51.8%
Net revenue from performance fees
1,991
10,382
421%
2,299
17,863
677%
Realized performance fees
1,991
2,394
20%
2,356
9,875
319%
Unrealized performance fees
0
7,988
N/A
(57)
7,988
N/A
Performance based compensation
(703)
(3,233)
360%
(816)
(5,660)
594%
PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE)
1,288
7,149
455%
1,483
12,203
723%
PRE Margin (%)
64.7%
68.9%
64.5%
68.3%
(-) Unrealized performance fees
0
(7,988)
N/A
57
(7,988)
N/A
(+) Unrealized performance compensation
0
2,599
N/A
(21)
2,599
N/A
SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS
5,848
14,507
148%
10,018
26,316
163%
Segment DE Margin (%)
48.2%
58.6%
46.3%
55.4%
AUM (R$ millions)
11,887
21,966
85%
11,887
21,966
85%
FEAUM (R$ millions)
11,730
21,812
86%
11,730
21,812
86%
AVERAGE MANAGEMENT FEE RATE (%)
0.38%
0.45%
0.37%
0.41%
FULL TIME EMPLOYEES
9
14
56%
9
14
56%
Fee related earnings (FRE) of R$12.7 million in the 2Q'21, up 180% year-over-year, due to the growth in management fees following notable fundraising over the last twelve months. FRE was R$19.5 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, an increase of 129% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD.
Performance related earnings (PRE) of R$7.1 million, up 455% year-over-year, driven by strong performance in our international separate mandates. In the 2Q'21 we had unrealized performance fees of R$7.9 million coming from international mandates, which will be realized in the 3Q'21. PRE in the 2Q'21 YTD was R$12.2 million, an increase of 723% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD.
Segment Distributable Earnings in 2Q'21 of R$14.5 million in the quarter, up 148% year-over-year, due to growth in management and performance revenues. Segment DE was R$26.3 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, an increase of 163% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD.
AUM of R$22.0 billion, up 85% year-over-year, driven primarily by strong net inflows in our separate local and international mandates. Fee Earning AUM of R$21.8 million, up 86% year-over-year.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Financial Advisory
(R$ thousands, unless mentioned)
2Q'20
2Q'21
∆ (%)
2Q'20 YTD
2Q'21 YTD
∆ (%)
Net revenue from management fees
0
0
N/A
0
0
N/A
Net revenue from advisory fees
6,364
3,717
-42%
21,564
18,258
-15%
Total Fee Related Revenues
6,364
3,717
-42%
21,564
18,258
-15%
Segment personnel expenses
(225)
(411)
82%
(415)
(806)
94%
Other G&A expenses
(60)
(126)
111%
(126)
(307)
144%
Corporate center expenses
(632)
(965)
53%
(1,330)
(1,939)
46%
Bonus compensation related to management and advisory
(1,789)
(1,694)
-5%
(5,559)
(5,401)
-3%
Total Fee Related Expenses
(2,705)
(3,196)
18%
(7,430)
(8,454)
14%
FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE)
3,659
521
-86%
14,134
9,804
-31%
FRE Margin (%)
57.5%
14.0%
65.5%
53.7%
SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS
3,659
521
-86%
14,134
9,804
-31%
Segment DE Margin (%)
57.5%
14.0%
65.5%
53.7%
FULL TIME EMPLOYEES
7
8
2%
7
8
2%
Fee related earnings (FRE) of R$0.5 million in the quarter, down 86% year-over-year. FRE was R$9.8 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, a decrease of 31% when compared to the 2Q'21 YTD.
We have visibility of approximately R$20 million in advisory revenues for the 3Q'21, a result of the strong deal activity we're facing this year.
Segment Distributable Earnings in the 2Q'21 YTD were R$9.8 million, a decrease of 31% year-over-year when compared to the 2Q'21 YTD.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
IFRS Income Statement (Unaudited)
(R$ thousands, unless mentioned)
2Q'20
2Q'21
∆ (%)
2Q'20 YTD
2Q'21 YTD
∆ (%)
REVENUES
Net revenue from management fees
60,826
94,778
56%
123,724
176,621
43%
Net revenue from performance fees
19,537
18,624
-5%
15,561
28,575
84%
Realized performance fees
7,743
9,559
23%
8,837
19,088
116%
Unrealized performance fees
11,794
9,065
-23%
6,724
9,487
41%
Net revenue from advisory
6,479
6,378
-2%
22,451
21,444
-4%
Total net revenues from services rendered
86,842
119,780
38%
161,736
226,640
40%
EXPENSES
Bonus related to management and advisory
(13,607)
(17,082)
26%
(28,597)
(35,608)
25%
Performance based compensation
(6,712)
(7,817)
16%
(5,270)
(11,109)
111%
Realized
(2,428)
(4,837)
99%
(2,828)
(7,979)
182%
Unrealized
(4,284)
(2,980)
-30%
(2,442)
(3,130)
28%
Total compensation and benefitsix
(20,319)
(24,899)
23%
(33,867)
(46,717)
38%
Segment personnel expenses
(3,600)
(5,528)
54%
(6,840)
(10,625)
55%
Other general and administrative expenses
(4,436)
(4,058)
-9%
(6,534)
(7,632)
17%
Corporate center expenses
(12,632)
(19,296)
53%
(26,606)
(38,808)
46%
Total expenses
(40,987)
(53,781)
31%
(73,847)
(103,783)
41%
Operating profit
45,855
65,999
44%
87,889
122,857
40%
OTHER ITEMS
GP Investment income
1,591
(5,206)
N/A
2,416
(4,045)
N/A
Realized gain from GP investment income
1
345
34400%
39
457
1072%
Unrealized gain from GP investment income
1,590
(5,551)
N/A
2,377
(4,502)
N/A
Financial income
1,386
14,152
921%
1,450
18,649
1186%
Realized gain from financial income
933
14,239
1426%
1,969
18,883
859%
Unrealized gain from financial income
453
(87)
N/A
(519)
(234)
-55%
Leasing expenses
(3,047)
(3,106)
2%
(6,112)
(6,263)
2%
Other items
207
(2,120)
N/A
603
(1,234)
N/A
Stock compensation plan
0
(1,642)
N/A
0
(1,642)
N/A
Total Other Items
137
2,078
1420%
(1,643)
5,465
N/A
Profit before income taxes
45,992
68,077
48%
86,246
128,322
49%
(-) Income taxes
(11,071)
(14,671)
33%
(20,701)
(27,903)
35%
NET INCOME
34,921
53,406
53%
65,545
100,419
53%
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Total net revenues from services rendered of R$119.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$86.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$226.6 million, up 40% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
·
Management fee revenues of R$94.8 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$60.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 56% year-over-year. This increase was primarily driven by the growth in Fee earning AUM. Management fee revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021were R$176.6 million, up 43% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
·
Performance fee revenues of R$18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$19.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 5% year-over-year. Performance fee revenues were R$28.6 million for the six months ended June 30,2021, up 84% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021 the firm had unrealized performance fees of R$9.1 million, coming primarily from international separate mandates in the IP&S segment, which will be realized in the 3Q'21.
·
Advisory fee revenues of R$6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Advisory revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$21.4 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of R$53.8 million, compared to R$41.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 31% year-over-year. Part of this increase was driven by new recurring costs related to becoming a public company, such as changes in the company's compensation structure, Board and support teams' hirings and third-party services. Those factors accounted for R$3.2 million in additional expenses for the quarter. On a comparable basis, excluding costs related to being a public company, expenses were up 23% year-over-year. Additionally, 2Q'21 expenses were impacted by R$1.7 million related to a new branding project to take place throughout 2021, targeting retail investors.
·
Bonus related to management and advisory fees of R$17.1 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, an increase of 26% year-over-year. Bonus related to management and advisory was R$35.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 25% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
·
Performance based compensation of R$7.8 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$6.7 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, an increase of 16% year-over-year, primarily due to a substantial benchmark outperformance from our Total Return strategy in Hedge funds, which accounted for higher performance compensation. Performance based compensation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was R$11.1 million, an increase of 111% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
·
Segment personnel expensesx of R$5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021 compared to R$3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, an increase of 54% year-over-year. This increase is primarily due to the change in Vinci Partners´ compensation structure after becoming a public company in 2021, which accounted for R$0.9 million in additional segment personnel expenses for the quarter.
·
Corporate center expensesxi of R$19.3 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021 compared to R$12.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, an increase of 53% year-over-year. This increase was primarily due to (i) the previously mentioned change in the company´s compensation structure, (ii) new hirings after the company became public such as our Board of directors and financial reporting and shareholder relations teams, and (iii) third-party expenses, such as Auditor and Nasdaq listing fees. These additional costs accounted for R$2.4 million in additional corporate center
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
expenses for the quarter. Corporate center expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were also impacted by a R$1.7 million expense for a new branding project, that will take place throughout the year. Corporate center expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$38.8 million, up 46% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
·
Other general and administrative expensesxii of R$4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, a decrease of 9% year-over-year. Other G&A for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$7.6 million, up 17% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Operating Profit of R$65.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$45.9 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, an increase of 44% year-over-year. Operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was R$122.9 million, up 40% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
GP Investment incomexiii, which is a result of the company's GP investments in its proprietary private market funds, was negative R$5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, due to mark to market valuation of funds listed in the Brazilian stock exchange, compared to a positive R$1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. GP Investment income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was negative R$4.0 million compared to positive R$2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Financial Incomexiv of R$14.2 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 1426% year-over-year, driven by the cash allocations of the company's IPO proceeds. Financial income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was R$18.6 million, up 1186% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Leasing Expensesxv of R$3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 2% year-over-year. Leasing Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$6.3 million, up 2% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Stock compensation plan expensesxvi of R$1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021.
Profit before income taxes of R$68.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$46.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 48% year-over-year. Profit before income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$128.3 million, up 49% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Income Taxesxvii of R$14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which represented an effective tax rate for the quarter of 22%, compared to R$11.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which represented an effective tax rate for the quarter of 19%.
Net Income of R$53.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$34.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 53% year-over-year. Net Income was R$100.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 53% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Supplement Details
Assets Under Management (AUM) Rollforward - R$ millions
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Private
Public
IP&S
Infrastructure
Real
Credit
Hedge
Total
Equity
Equities
Estate
Funds
Beginning balance
11,442
10,016
20,449
2,455
5,125
2,330
2,946
54,763
(+/-) Capital Subscription / (capital return)xviii
-
-
-
-
251
14
-
265
(+/-) Net Inflow / (outflow)xix
-
(87)
1,268
-
-
68
275
1,525
(+/-) Appreciation / (depreciation)xx
(591)
932
248
(92)
(289)
49
41
299
Ending Balance
10,851
10,861
21,966
2,363
5,087
2,461
3,263
56,852
For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021
Private
Public
IP&S
Infrastructure
Real
Credit
Hedge
Total
Equity
Equities
Estate
Funds
Beginning balance
9,847
12,526
11,887
1,620
3,656
2,204
1,774
43,514
(+/-) Capital Subscription / (capital return)
855
-
-
634
1,555
130
-
3,174
(+/-) Net Inflow / (outflow)
-
(4,956)
7,923
-
4
25
1,342
4,337
(+/-) Appreciation / (depreciation)
150
3,292
2,157
108
(128)
101
146
5,827
Ending Balance
10,851
10,861
21,966
2,363
5,087
2,461
3,263
56,852
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Fee Earning Assets Under Management (FEAUM) Rollforward - R$ millions
For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Private
Public
IP&S
Infrastructure
Real
Credit
Hedge
Total
Equity
Equities
Estate
Funds
Beginning balance
9,530
9,955
20,299
2,351
5,125
2,330
2,884
52,474
(+/-) Capital Subscription / (capital return)
-
-
-
-
251
15
-
265
(+/-) Net Inflow / (outflow)
-
(86)
1,271
-
-
68
275
1,528
(+/-) Appreciation / (depreciation)
(464)
895
242
(92)
(289)
49
41
383
Ending Balance
9,066
10,765
21,812
2,259
5,087
2,461
3,200
54,650
For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021
Private
Public
IP&S
Infrastructure
Real
Credit
Hedge
Total
Equity
Equities
Estate
Funds
Beginning balance
7,874
12,466
11,730
1,536
3,656
2,204
1,713
41,180
(+/-) Capital Subscription / (capital return)
855
-
-
634
1,555
130
-
3,174
(+/-) Net Inflow / (outflow)
-
(4,951)
7,936
-
3
25
1,342
4,355
(+/-) Appreciation / (depreciation)
338
3,250
2,146
88
(128)
101
145
5,941
Ending Balance
9,066
10,765
21,812
2,259
5,087
2,461
3,200
54,650
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Investment Records - IP&S, Liquid Strategies, Credit and Listed REITs
Fund
Segment
NAVxxi (R$ millions)
2Q21
YTD
12 M
24 M
Market Comparison
Index Rate
Vinci Multiestratégia FIM
Hedge Funds
1,209.7
0.5%
0.4%
1.3%
7.1%
CDIxxii
CDI
Atlas Strategyxxiii
Hedge Funds
703.4
1.6%
0.2%
0.5%
15.5%
CDI
CDI
Vinci Total Return
Hedge Funds
156.4
17.1%
24.9%
48.8%
-
IPCAxxiv +
Yield
IMA-Bxxv
IPCA + Yield IMA-B
Mosaico Strategyxxvi
Public Equities
1,824.7
7.7%
5.2%
28.6%
36.9%
IBOVxxvii
IBOV
Vinci Gas Dividendos FIA
Public Equities
731.2
7.0%
2.8%
27.3%
26.4%
IBOV
IBOV
Vinci Valorem FIM
IP&S
3,066.5
1.0%
1.4%
5.2%
13.7%
IMA-B 5
IMA-B 5
Equilibrio Strategyxxviii
IP&S
1,901.2
1.6%
1.9%
6.4%
11.5%
IPCA
-
Vinci Selection Equities FIA
IP&S
634.3
9.3%
6.6%
27.9%
36.3%
IBOV
IBOV
Vinci Crédito Imobiliário I
Credit
314.4
-0.4%
0.9%
6.8%
14.2%
IPCA
IPCA +7.785%
Vinci Crédito Imobiliário II
Credit
382.7
1.6%
-0.7%
6.7%
-
IPCA
IPCA + 6%
Vinci Crédito Estruturado Multiestrategia Plus FIC FIM
Credit
55.5
1.9%
2.8%
4.9%
11.1%
CDI
CDI
Vinci Energia Sustentável
Credit
592.7
3.3%
0.9%
9.6%
18.2%
IPCA
IPCA + 6%
VISC11
Real Estate
(listed REIT)
1,521.0
-2.3%
-5.5%
7.3%
13.9%
IFIX
IPCA + 6%
VILG11
Real Estate
(listed REIT)
1,626.3
-6.4%
-10.7%
-4.3%
30.2%
IFIX
IPCA + 6%
VINO11
Real Estate
(listed REIT)
748.1
-1.6%
-1.8%
10.7%
-
IFIX
IPCA + 6%
VIFI11
Real Estate
(listed REIT)
235.7
-2.2%
-8.0%
-8.5%
-
IFIX
IFIX
VIUR11
Real Estate
(listed REIT)
243.7
-8.9%
-8.9%
-
-
IFIX
IPCA + 6%
VIGT11
Infrastructure (listed)
695.8
-3.8%
-14.3%
-19.5%
-
-
-
Benchmark
2Q21
YTD
12 M
24 M
IBOV
8.7%
6.5%
33.4%
25.6%
CDI
0.8%
1.3%
2.3%
7.0%
IMA-B 5
1.4%
1.3%
6.1%
15.4%
IPCA + Yield IMA-B
2.7%
5.6%
10.9%
16.4%
IPCA
1.7%
3.8%
8.3%
10.7%
IFIX
-3.2%
-4.0%
-1.8%
4.9%
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Investment Records - Closed End Private Markets fundsxxix
Fund
Segment
Vintage
Year
Committed
Capital
(R$ mm)
Invested
Capital
(R$ mm)
Realized/
Partially Realized
(R$ mm)
Unrealized
(R$ mm)
Total
Value
(R$mm)
Gross MOICxxx
(BRL)
Gross MOIC
(USD)
Gross IRRxxxi
(BRL)
Gross IRR
(USD)
Fund 1
Private Equity
2,004
1,415
1,206
5,058
276
5,334
4.4x
4.0x
71.5%
77.2%
VCP II
Private Equity
2,011
2,200
1,805
1,913
2,859
4,772
2.6x
1.2x
15.6%
3.0%
VCP III
Private Equity
2,018
4,000
1,080
13
1,664
1,677
1.6x
1.3x
50.6%
25.7%
VCP Strategy[xxxiii]
Private Equity
7,615
4,091
6,984
4,799
11,783
2.9x
2.3x
64.9%
70.3%
NE Empreendedor
Private Equity
2003
36
13
26
0
26
2.1x
2.6x
22.0%
30.5%
Nordeste III
Private Equity
2017
240
127
57.3
130.3
187.6
1.5x
1.1x
22.8%
7.0%
VIR IV
Private Equity
2020
1,000
96
0
42.9
42.9
1.0x
1.0x
NM
NM
VIR Strategy
Private Equity
1,276
236
83
173
257
1.4x
1.3x
22.0%
28.0%
FIP Transmissão
Infrastructure
2017
211
103.8
111.5
255.5
367
3.5x
2.6x
82.8%
58.4%
VIAS
Infrastructure
-
381
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
VFDL
Real Estate
2021
256
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Shareholder Dividends
($ in thousands)
1H21
Distributable Earnings (R$)
101,976
Distributable Earnings (US$)xxxiii
19,397
Common Shares at the end of the period
56,736,933
DE per Common Share (US$)
0.34
Less: Retained Capital per Common Share (US$)
0.04
Actual Dividend per Common Share
0.30
Record Date
September 01, 2021
Payable Date
September 16, 2021
Generated R$1.80 or US$0.34 of Distributable Earnings per common share for the first half of 2021.
Vinci Partners declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.30 per common share to record holders as of September 01, 2021; payable on September 16, 2021
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Share Summary
VINP Shares
4Q'20 (Pre IPO)
1Q'21
2Q'21
Class B
14,466,239
14,466,239
14,466,239
Class A - Partnership Units
27,175,861
27,175,861
27,175,861
Class A - Public Float
n.a
15,271,488
15,094,833
Common Shares
41,642,100
56,913,588
56,736,933
Common Shares Outstanding as of quarter end of 56.7 million shares.
·
Repurchased 176,655 common shares in the quarter, with an average share price of US$14.7.
·
Available authorization remaining was R$71.8 million at June 30,2021.
GP Commitment in Private Market funds
(R$ millions, unless mentioned)
Fund
Segment
2Q'21 Commitments
Total Capital
Committed
2Q'21
Capital Called
Total
Capital
Called
Capital Returned/
Dividends Payed
(2Q'21)
Accumulated
Capital
Returned/
Dividends
Payed
Fair value
of investments
Nordeste III
Private Equity
0.0
5.0
0.0
3.1
0.1
1.2
2.7
VCP III
Private Equity
0.0
3.1
0.2
0.9
0.0
0.0
1.1
VIR IV
Private Equity
0.0
11.1
0.3
1.3
0.0
0.0
1.2
FIP Infra Transmissão
(co- investment)
Infrastructure
0.0
29.5
0.0
8.9
0.0
9.2
22.7
FIP Infra
Transmissão
Infrastructure
0.0
10.5
0.0
3.4
0.0
3.3
6.5
VIAS
Infrastructure
0.0
50.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
0.0
VFDL
Real Estate
0.0
70.0
0.0
7.0
0.0
0.0
6.6
VIUR
Real Estate
66.9
66.9
66.9
66.9
0.4
0.4
60.3
VCS
Credit
20.0
20.0
20.0
20.0
0.0
0.0
20.1
Total
86.9
266.1
87.4
111.1
0.5
14.1
121.2
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Reconciliation and Disclosures
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(R$ thousands, unless mentioned)
2Q'20
2Q'21
2Q´20 YTD
2Q´21 YTD
OPERATING PROFIT
45,855
65,999
87,889
122,857
(-) Net revenue from realized performance fees
(7,743)
(9,559)
(8,837)
(19,088)
(-) Net revenue from unrealized performance fees
(11,794)
(9,065)
(6,724)
(9,487)
(+) Compensation allocated in relation to performance fees¹
6,712
7,817
5,270
11,109
FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE)
33,030
55,192
77,598
105,391
OPERATING PROFIT
45,855
65,999
87,889
122,857
(-) Net revenue from management fees
(60,826)
(94,778)
(123,724)
(176,621)
(-) Net revenue from advisory
(6,479)
(6,378)
(22,451)
(21,444)
(+) Bonus related to management and advisory²
13,607
17,082
28,597
35,608
(+) Personnel expenses
3,600
5,528
6,840
10,625
(+) Other general and administrative expenses
4,436
4,058
6,534
7,632
(+) Corporate center expenses
12,632
19,296
26,606
38,808
PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE)
12,825
10,807
10,291
17,466
OPERATING PROFIT
45,855
65,999
87,889
122,857
(-) Net revenue from unrealized performance fees
(11,794)
(9,065)
(6,724)
(9,487)
(+) Compensation allocated in relation to unrealized performance fees
4,284
2,980
2,442
3,130
(+) Realized gain from GP investment income
1
345
39
457
SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS
38,346
60,259
83,646
116,958
NET INCOME
34,921
53,406
65,545
100,419
(-) Net revenue from unrealized performance fees
(11,794)
(9,065)
(6,724)
(9,487)
(+) Income tax from unrealized performance fees
1,360
124
775
173
(+) Compensation allocated in relation to unrealized performance fees
4,284
2,980
2,442
3,130
(-) Unrealized gain from GP investment income
(1,590)
5,551
(2,377)
4,502
(+) Income tax on unrealized gain from GP investment income
541
(838)
808
(422)
(-) Unrealized gain from financial income
(453)
87
519
234
(+) Income tax on unrealized gain from financial income
154
(32)
(176)
(80)
(+) Depreciation and amortization³
0
926
0
1,865
(+) Stock compensation plan
0
1,642
0
1,642
DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS
27,422
54,781
60,812
101,976
TOTAL NET REVENUE FROM SERVICES RENDERED
86,842
119,780
161,736
226,640
(-) Net revenue from realized performance fees
(7,743)
(9,559)
(8,837)
(19,088)
(-) Net revenue from unrealized performance fees
(11,794)
(9,065)
(6,724)
(9,487)
NET REVENUE FROM MANAGEMENT FEES AND ADVISORY
67,305
101,156
146,175
198,065
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation
(R$ thousands, unless mentioned)
2Q'20
2Q'21
Profit (loss) before income taxes, including Dividends to partners
45,992
68,077
(+) Dividends to Partners, related to management, advisory and performance fees
11,463
-
Profit (loss) before income taxes, not-including Dividends to partners
57,455
68,077
Combined statutory income taxes rate - %
34%
34%
Income tax benefit (Expense) at statutory rates
(19,535)
(23,146)
Reconciliation adjustments:
Expenses not deductible
(156)
(4)
Tax benefits
-
33
Share based payments
-
(166)
Effect of presumed profit of subsidiariesxxxiv
8,322
8,739
Other additions (exclusions), net
298
(127)
Income taxes expenses
(11,071)
(14,671)
Current
(9,381)
(16,704)
Deferred
(1,690)
2,033
Effective tax rate
19%
22%
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Balance Sheet Results
Assets
12/31/2020
6/30/2021
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
83,449
79,969
Cash and bank deposits
13,096
23,514
Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
70,353
56,455
Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
8,253
1,382,288
Trade receivables
47,978
58,551
Sub-leases receivable
2,963
1,579
Taxes recoverable
1,153
409
Other assets
12,383
8,988
Total current assets
156,179
1,531,784
Non-current assets
Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss
31,596
10,330
Trade receivables
27,545
29,134
Sub-leases receivable
-
-
Taxes recoverable
134
79
Deferred taxes
4,568
3,986
Other receivables
1,540
1,316
65,383
44,845
Property and equipment
15,043
15,545
Right of use - Leases
90,478
86,805
Intangible assets
1,441
1,161
Total non-current assets
172,345
148,356
TOTAL
328,524
1,680,140
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Liabilities and equity
12/31/2020
6/30/2021
Current liabilities
Trade payables
1,039
346
Leases
19,828
20,467
Accounts payable
125,795
12,848
Labor and social security obligations
40,724
53,410
Taxes and contributions payable
22,878
19,988
Total current liabilities
210,264
107,059
Non-current liabilities
Accounts payable
33
33
Leases
86,371
82,484
Deferred taxes
12,620
9,196
99,024
91,713
Equity
Share capital
8,730
15
Additional paid-in capital
-
1,383,033
Treasury shares
-
(13,151)
Retained Earnings
-
100,419
Other reserves
10,491
11,013
19,221
1,481,329
Non-controlling interests in the equity of subsidiaries
15
39
Total equity
19,236
1,481,368
Total liabilities and equity
328,524
1,680,140
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
Forward-Looking Statements
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'estimate' and 'potential,' among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
iDistributable Earnings is used as a reference point by our board of directors for determining the amount of earnings available to distribute to shareholders as dividends. Distributable Earnings is calculated as profit for the year, less (a) net revenue from unrealized performance fees, plus (b) income taxes from unrealized performance fees, plus (c) compensation allocated in relation to unrealized performance fees, less (d) unrealized gain from GP investment income, less (e) unrealized gain from financial income, plus (f) income taxes on unrealized gain from GP investment income, plus (g) income taxes on unrealized gain from financial income.
iiFee related earnings, or FRE, is a metric to monitor the baseline performance of, and trends in, our business, in a manner that does not include performance fees or investment income. We calculate FRE as operating profit less (a) net revenue from realized performance fees, less (b) net revenue from unrealized performance fees, plus (c) compensation allocated in relation to performance fees.
iii'AUM' refers to assets under management. Our assets under management equal the sum of: (1) the fair market value of the investments held by funds plus the capital that we are entitled to call from investors in those funds pursuant to the terms of their capital commitments to those funds (plus the fair market value of co-investments arranged by us that were made or could be made by limited partners of our corporate private equity funds and portfolio companies of such funds); (2) the net asset value of our public equity funds, hedge funds and closed-end mutual funds; and (3) the amount of capital raised for our credit funds. AUM includes double counting related to funds from one segment that invest in funds from another segment. Those cases occur mainly due to (a) fund of funds of investment products and solutions segment, and (b) investment funds in general that invest part of their cash in credit segment and hedge fund segment funds in order to maintain liquidity and provide for returns on cash. Such amounts are eliminated on consolidation. The bylaws of the relevant funds prohibit double-charging fees on AUM across segments. Therefore, while our AUM by segment may double-count funds from one segment that invest in funds from another segment, the revenues for any given segment do not include revenue in respect of assets managed by another segment, which means there are no intercompany eliminations on revenues in our results of operations.
ivNet revenue from Fund Management and Advisory is a performance measure that we use to assess our ability to generate profits from our fund management and advisory business without measuring for the outcomes from funds above their respective benchmarks. We calculate Net Revenue from Fund Management and Advisory as net revenue from services rendered less (a) net revenue from realized performance fees and less (b) net revenue from unrealized performance fees.
vFRE Margin is calculated as FRE over total net management and advisory fees.
viPerformance Related Earnings, or PRE, is a performance measure that we use to assess our ability to generate profits from revenue that relies on outcome from funds above their respective benchmarks. We calculate PRE as operating profit, less (a) net revenue from fund management, less (b) compensation allocated in relation to performance fees.
viiSegment Distributable Earnings is Vinci Partners' segment profitability measure used to make operating decisions and assess performance across the company's four segments (Private Markets, Liquid Strategies, Investment Products and Solutions and Financial Advisory). Segment Distributable Earnings is calculated as operating profit less (a) net revenue from unrealized performance fees, plus (b) compensation allocated in relation to unrealized performance fees, plus (c) realized gain from GP investment income.
viiiDE Margin is calculated as DE over the sum of management and advisory fee related revenues, realized performance revenue, realized GP investment income and realized financial income, net of revenue tax.
ix'Total compensation and benefits' is the result of the profit sharing paid to our employees as (a) bonus compensation related to management advisory and (b) performance based compensation. Total compensation and benefits include Dividends to Partners, distributed by the company to its original partners before the public turned public in 2021. In accordance with the by-laws of Vinci Brazil, dividends have historically been distributed based on the resolution of the partners. Therefore, dividends could be distributed on a non-proportional basis among quotaholders, which are comprised by the partners of Vinci Brazil. After the company's IPO, Vinci Partners changed its compensation structure, from a dividend distribution policy to a profit-sharing scheme for our partners.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
x'Segment personnel expenses' are composed of the salary-part compensation paid to employees and partners of our funds' management teams.
xi'Corporate center expenses' are composed by the salary-compensation paid to employees and partners of our support teams and other expenses, such as research, risk, legal & compliance, investor relations, operations and ESG.
xii'Other general and administrative expenses' is made up of third-party expenses, depreciation and amortization, travel and representation, marketing expenses, administrative fees, non-operating taxes, third-party consultants' fees, such as legal and accounting, and office consumables.
xiii'GP investment income' is income from proprietary investments made by us in our own Private Markets' funds, used as GP Commitments.
xiv'Financial income' is income generated through the investments made with our cash and cash equivalents in cash and bank deposits, certificate of deposits and proprietary investments in our Liquid Funds from our public equities and hedge funds' segments and listed REITs from our real estate segment.
xv'Leasing expenses' include costs from the company's sub-leasing activities.
xvi'Stock option compensation plan' is a benefit program in which the company concedes to an employee the option to buy stock in the company with stated fixed price.
xviiIncome taxes is comprised of taxes on our corporate income tax and social contribution taxes. We are taxed on an actual taxable profit regime, while our subsidiaries are taxed based on deemed profit. Dividends to partners distributed by the company to its original partners before turned public in 2021 are not included in actual taxable regime.
xviii'Capital Subscription / (capital return)' represents the net capital commitments and capital returns from our Private Markets' closed end and listed funds.
xix'Net Inflows / (outflows)' represent the net inflows and outflows from our liquid funds from our liquid strategies, IP&S and credit segments.
xx'Appreciation / (depreciation)' represents the net capital appreciation/depreciation from our funds, which refers to the increase or decrease of the funds' investment's value.
xxiNAV is the net asset value of each fund. For listed vehicles, the NAV represents the Market valuation of the fund.
xxiiCDI is an average of interbank overnight rates in Brazil (daily average for the period).
xxiiiAtlas strategy comprises Atlas FIC FIM and Atlas Institucional FIC FIM.
xxivIPCA is a broad consumer price index measured by the IBGE.
xxvIMAB is composed by government bonds indexed to IPCA. IMAB 5 also comprises government bonds indexed to IPCA but only the one´s with up to 5 Years duration.
xxviMosaico strategy comprises Vinci Mosaico FIA, Vinci Mosaico Institucional FIA and Vinci Mosaico Advisory FIA.
xxviiIBOV is the Brazilian stock market most relevant index.
xxviiiEquilibrio Strategy comprises IP&S Family of pension plans.
/IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM
/SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM
xxixTrack record information is presented throughout this release on a pro forma basis and in local currency, excluding PIPE investments, a strategy that will be discontinued in VCP III. Past performance of investments described herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future investment results.
xxx'MOIC' means multiple on invested capital, a ratio intended to represent how much value an investment has returned, and is calculated as realized value plus unrealized value, divided by the total amount invested, gross of expenses and fees.
xxxi'IRR' means the internal rate of return, which is a discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash flows equal to zero in a discounted cash flow analysis.
xxxiiTotal commitments for VCP III include R$1.3 billion in co-investments.
xxxiiiUS$ Distributable Earnings was calculated considering the exchange rate from USD to BRL of 5.2574 as of August 13, 2021, when dividends were approved by our Board of Directors.
xxxivBrazilian tax law establishes that companies that generate gross revenues of up to R$ 78,000 in the prior fiscal year may calculate income taxes as a percentage of gross revenue, using the presumed profit income tax regime. The Entity's subsidiaries adopted this tax regime and the effect of the presumed profit of subsidiaries represents the difference between the taxation based on this method and the amount that would be due based on the statutory rate applied to the taxable profit of the subsidiaries.
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:33:07 UTC.