Vinci Partners Investments : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results (Form 6-K) 08/18/2021 | 04:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Vinci Partners Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results Alessandro Horta, Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'Vinci Partners reported outstanding results for the second quarter. Distributable Earningsi doubled year-over-year and Fee Related Earningsii grew by 67%, when compared to the second quarter of 2020. AUMiii expanded 31% year-over-year, reaching R$57 billion at the end of the quarter. Momentum is very strong across all our platform, which translates into record quarterly FRE and Distributable Earnings.' Dividend Vinci Partners has declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.30 per share to record holders of common stock at the close of business on September 1, 2021. This dividend will be paid on September 16, 2021. ABOUT VINCI PARTNERS Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include Private Markets (Private Equity, Real Estate, Infrastructure and Credit), Liquid Strategies (Public Equities and Hedge Funds), Investment products and Solutions, and Financial Advisory. As of June 30, 2021, the firm had R$57 billion of assets under management. WEBCAST AND EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL Vinci Partners will host a conference call at 5:00pm EST on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, to announce its second quarter 2021 results. To access the full detailed presentation and listen to the conference call via public webcast, please visit the Events & Presentations section of the Company's website at https://ir.vincipartners.com/news-

and-events/events-and-presentations . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the same section of the website. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing the following: +1 (833) 665-0595 (Domestic) +1 (661) 407-1609 (International) Conference ID: 9577665 INVESTOR CONTACT ShareholderRelations@vincipartners.com NY: +1 (646) 559-8040 RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240 USA MEDIA CONTACT Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany +1 (212) 355-4449 BRAZIL MEDIA CONTACT Danthi Comunicações Carla Azevedo ( carla@danthicomunicacoes.com.br ) +55 (21) 3114-0779 Second Quarter 2021 Highlights Fee Related Earnings (FRE) - R$mm Distributable Earnings (DE) - R$mm /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Segment Earnings (Unaudited) (R$ thousands, unless mentioned) 2Q'20 2Q'21 ∆ (%) 2Q'20 YTD 2Q'21 YTD ∆ (%) Net revenue from management fees 60,826 94,778 56% 123,724 176,621 43% Net revenue from advisory fees 6,479 6,378 -2% 22,451 21,444 -4% Total Fee Related Revenues 67,305 101,156 50% 146,175 198,065 35% Segment personnel expenses (3,600) (5,528) 54% (6,840) (10,625) 55% Other G&A expenses (4,436) (4,058) -9% (6,534) (7,632) 17% Corporate center expenses (12,632) (19,296) 53% (26,606) (38,808) 46% Bonus compensation related to management and advisory (13,607) (17,082) 26% (28,597) (35,608) 25% Total Fee Related Expenses (34,275) (45,964) 56% (68,577) (92,674) 35% FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE) 33,030 55,192 67% 77,598 105,391 36% FRE Margin (%) 49.1% 54.6% 53.1% 53.2% FRE per share (R$/share) 0.58 0.97 1.37 1.86 Net revenue from performance fees 19,537 18,624 -5% 15,561 28,575 84% Performance based compensation (6,712) (7,817) 16% (5,270) (11,109) 111% PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE) 12,825 10,807 -16% 10,291 17,466 70% PRE Margin (%) 65.6% 58.0% 66.1% 61.1% (-) Unrealized performance fees (11,794) (9,065) -23% (6,724) (9,487) 41% (+) Unrealized performance compensation 4,284 2,980 -30% 2,442 3,130 28% (+) Realized GP investment income 1 345 34400% 39 457 1072% SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS 38,346 60,259 57% 83,646 116,958 40% Segment DE Margin (%) 51.1% 54.3% 53.9% 53.7% (+) Depreciation and amortization - 926 N/A - 1,865 N/A (+) Realized financial income 933 14,239 1426% 1,969 18,883 859% (-) Leasing expenses (3,047) (3,106) 2% (6,112) (6,263) 2% (-) Other items 207 (2,120) N/A 603 (1,234) N/A (-) Income taxes (excluding related to unrealized fees and income) (9,016) (15,417) 71% (19,294) (28,232) 46% DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS (DE) 27,423 54,781 100% 60,812 101,976 68% DE Margin (%) 36.1% 43.7% 38.7% 43.1% DE per share (R$/share) 0.48 0.97 1.07 1.80 /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Total Fee-Related Revenuesiv of R$101.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$67.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 56% year-over year, driven by the strong growth in the Fee earning AUM. Fee-related revenues were R$198.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 35% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Fee Related Earnings ('FRE') of R$55.2 million (R$0.97/share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$33.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 67% year-over-year, driven by the robust growth in management fees across segments. FRE was R$105.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 36% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. FRE Marginv was 54.6% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to 49.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 5.4 percentage points year-over-year, showcasing the platform´s highly scalable potential. Performance Related Earnings ('PRE')vi of R$10.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, down 16% compared to R$12.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, primarily due to a substantial outperformance from our Total Return strategy in Hedge Funds, impacting performance compensation expenses. PRE was R$17.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 70% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Segment Distributable Earningsvii of R$60.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$38.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 57% year-over-year. Segment Distributable Earnings was R$117.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 40% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Distributable Earnings ('DE') of R$54.8 million (R$0.97/share) for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$27.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 100% year-over-year, driven by the notable growth in management fees and financial income in the quarter. DE was R$ 102.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 68% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. DE Marginviii was 43.7% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, a 7.6 percentage point increase compared to 36.1 % for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Segment Highlights Private Market Strategies (R$ thousands, unless mentioned) 2Q'20 2Q'21 ∆ (%) 2Q'20 YTD 2Q'21 YTD ∆ (%) Net revenue from management fees 37,147 49,406 33% 74,213 95,987 29% Net revenue from advisory fees 92 2,641 2772% 817 3,146 285% Total Fee Related Revenues 37,239 52,047 40% 75,030 99,133 32% Segment personnel expenses (1,931) (2,722) 41% (3,637) (5,160) 42% Other G&A expenses (3,330) (2,907) -13% (4,283) (5,232) 22% Corporate center expenses (7,376) (9,792) 33% (15,257) (20,376) 34% Bonus compensation related to management and advisory (6,742) (7,568) 12% (12,894) (15,299) 19% Total Fee Related Expenses (19,380) (22,989) 19% (36,071) (46,067) 28% FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE) 17,860 29,058 63% 38,959 53,066 36% FRE Margin (%) 48.0% 55.8% 51.9% 53.5% Net revenue from performance fees 13,898 1,792 -87% 10,783 2,254 -79% Realized performance fees 2,103 715 -66% 2,106 755 -64% Unrealized performance fees 11,794 1,077 -91% 8,677 1,499 -83% Performance based compensation (4,915) (570) -88% (3,784) (731) -81% PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE) 8,983 1,222 -86% 7,000 1,523 -78% PRE Margin (%) 64.6% 68.2% 64.9% 67.6% (-) Unrealized performance fees (11,794) (1,077) -91% (8,677) (1,499) -83% (+) Unrealized performance compensation 4,284 382 -91% 3,151 532 -83% (+) Realized GP investment income 1 345 34400% 39 457 1072% SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS 19,333 29,930 55% 40,472 54,078 34% Segment DE Margin (%) 49.1% 56.7% 52.5% 54.1% AUM (R$ millions) 17,328 20,762 20% 17,328 20,762 20% FEAUM (R$ millions) 15,271 18,873 24% 15,271 18,873 24% AVERAGE MANAGEMENT FEE RATE (%) 0.89% 0.99% 0.91% 0.98% FULL TIME EMPLOYEES 41 50 22% 41 50 22% Fee related earnings (FRE) of R$29.1 million in the 2Q'21, an increase of 63% year-over-year, driven by the growth in fee-earning AUM. FRE was R$53.1 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, up 36% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD. Segment Distributable Earnings of R$29.9 million in the 2Q'21, an increase of 55% year-over-year. Segment DE was R$54.1 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, up 34% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD. AUM of R$20.8 billion at the end of the 2Q'21, an increase of 20% year-over-year, with highlights to over R$2 billion raised through six different fundraisings in our Private Equity, Real Estate and Infrastructure strategies in the first half of 2021. Fee-earning AUM of R$18.9 billion at the end of the 2Q'21, an increase of 24% year-over-year. This increase positively impacted our average management fee rate, going from 89 basis points in the 2Q'20 to 99 basis points in the 2Q'21, with highlights to fundraising for VIR IV and public market vehicles during the past year. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Liquid Strategies (R$ thousands, unless mentioned) 2Q'20 2Q'21 ∆ (%) 2Q'20 YTD 2Q'21 YTD ∆ (%) Net revenue from management fees 13,559 23,020 70% 30,306 43,003 42% Net revenue from advisory fees 0 0 N/A 0 0 N/A Total Fee Related Revenues 13,559 23,020 65% 30,306 43,003 40% Segment personnel expenses (669) (1,387) 107% (1,328) (2,680) 102% Other G&A expenses (687) (681) -1% (1,347) (1,305) -3% Corporate center expenses (2,685) (4,196) 56% (6,178) (8,689) 41% Bonus compensation related to management and advisory (2,565) (3,893) 52% (5,446) (7,312) 34% Total Fee Related Expenses (6,606) (10,157) 54% (14,299) (19,986) 40% FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE) 6,952 12,863 85% 16,007 23,017 44% FRE Margin (%) 51.3% 55.9% 52.8% 53.5% Net revenue from performance fees 3,647 6,450 77% 2,478 8,459 241% Realized performance fees 3,647 6,450 77% 4,374 8,459 93% Unrealized performance fees 0 0 N/A (1,896) 0 N/A Performance based compensation (1,094) (4,015) 267% (671) (4,718) 603% PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE) 2,553 2,435 -5% 1,807 3,741 107% PRE Margin (%) 70.0% 37.8% 72.9% 44.2% (-) Unrealized performance fees 0 0 N/A 1,896 0 N/A (+) Unrealized performance compensation 0 0 N/A (689) 0 N/A SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS 9,506 15,299 61% 19,021 26,759 41% Segment DE Margin (%) 55.2% 51.9% 54.8% 52.0% AUM (R$ millions) 14,300 14,124 -1% 14,300 14,124 -1% FEAUM (R$ millions) 14,179 13,965 -2% 14,179 13,965 -2% AVERAGE MANAGEMENT FEE RATE (%) 0.48% 0.73% 0.59% 0.69% FULL TIME EMPLOYEES 17 24 41% 17 24 41% Fee related earnings (FRE) of R$12.9 million in the 2Q'21, an increase of 85% year-over-year, driven by the end of revenue sharing agreement with GAS Investimentos and strong net inflows in our Hedge Funds strategy, which impacted positively our average management fee rate. FRE was R$23.0 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, up 44% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD. Performance related earnings (PRE) of R$2.4 million in the quarter, down 5% year-over-year, due to a higher compensation expense that followed a substantial benchmark outperform from our Total Return strategy in Hedge Funds. PRE was R$3.7 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, an increase of 107% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD. Segment Distributable Earnings of R$15.3 million in the quarter, up 61% year-over-year, due to a robust growth in management fees. AUM remained stable on a year-over-year basis, with strong fundraising in Hedge Funds and market appreciation offsetting outflows in low fee-paying AUM across our Public Equities strategy, coming primarily from the GAS Dissociation in December 2020. As a result, our average management fee rate was positively impacted, going from 48 basis points in 2Q'20 to 73 basis points in 2Q'21. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Investment Products and Solutions (R$ thousands, unless mentioned) 2Q'20 2Q'21 ∆ (%) 2Q'20 YTD 2Q'21 YTD ∆ (%) Net revenue from management fees 10,120 22,349 121% 19,206 37,629 96% Net revenue from advisory fees 24 20 -16% 71 39 -45% Total Fee Related Revenues 10,144 22,369 128% 19,277 37,668 99% Segment personnel expenses (774) (1,008) 30% (1,460) (1,979) 36% Other G&A expenses (360) (344) -4% (779) (809) 4% Corporate center expenses (1,939) (4,343) 124% (3,843) (7,782) 102% Bonus compensation related to management and advisory (2,512) (3,927) 56% (4,695) (7,595) 62% Total Fee Related Expenses (5,585) (9,622) 72% (10,778) (18,166) 69% FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE) 4,559 12,747 180% 8,499 19,502 129% FRE Margin (%) 44.9% 57.0% 44.1% 51.8% Net revenue from performance fees 1,991 10,382 421% 2,299 17,863 677% Realized performance fees 1,991 2,394 20% 2,356 9,875 319% Unrealized performance fees 0 7,988 N/A (57) 7,988 N/A Performance based compensation (703) (3,233) 360% (816) (5,660) 594% PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE) 1,288 7,149 455% 1,483 12,203 723% PRE Margin (%) 64.7% 68.9% 64.5% 68.3% (-) Unrealized performance fees 0 (7,988) N/A 57 (7,988) N/A (+) Unrealized performance compensation 0 2,599 N/A (21) 2,599 N/A SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS 5,848 14,507 148% 10,018 26,316 163% Segment DE Margin (%) 48.2% 58.6% 46.3% 55.4% AUM (R$ millions) 11,887 21,966 85% 11,887 21,966 85% FEAUM (R$ millions) 11,730 21,812 86% 11,730 21,812 86% AVERAGE MANAGEMENT FEE RATE (%) 0.38% 0.45% 0.37% 0.41% FULL TIME EMPLOYEES 9 14 56% 9 14 56% Fee related earnings (FRE) of R$12.7 million in the 2Q'21, up 180% year-over-year, due to the growth in management fees following notable fundraising over the last twelve months. FRE was R$19.5 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, an increase of 129% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD. Performance related earnings (PRE) of R$7.1 million, up 455% year-over-year, driven by strong performance in our international separate mandates. In the 2Q'21 we had unrealized performance fees of R$7.9 million coming from international mandates, which will be realized in the 3Q'21. PRE in the 2Q'21 YTD was R$12.2 million, an increase of 723% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD. Segment Distributable Earnings in 2Q'21 of R$14.5 million in the quarter, up 148% year-over-year, due to growth in management and performance revenues. Segment DE was R$26.3 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, an increase of 163% when compared to the 2Q'20 YTD. AUM of R$22.0 billion, up 85% year-over-year, driven primarily by strong net inflows in our separate local and international mandates. Fee Earning AUM of R$21.8 million, up 86% year-over-year. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Financial Advisory (R$ thousands, unless mentioned) 2Q'20 2Q'21 ∆ (%) 2Q'20 YTD 2Q'21 YTD ∆ (%) Net revenue from management fees 0 0 N/A 0 0 N/A Net revenue from advisory fees 6,364 3,717 -42% 21,564 18,258 -15% Total Fee Related Revenues 6,364 3,717 -42% 21,564 18,258 -15% Segment personnel expenses (225) (411) 82% (415) (806) 94% Other G&A expenses (60) (126) 111% (126) (307) 144% Corporate center expenses (632) (965) 53% (1,330) (1,939) 46% Bonus compensation related to management and advisory (1,789) (1,694) -5% (5,559) (5,401) -3% Total Fee Related Expenses (2,705) (3,196) 18% (7,430) (8,454) 14% FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE) 3,659 521 -86% 14,134 9,804 -31% FRE Margin (%) 57.5% 14.0% 65.5% 53.7% SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS 3,659 521 -86% 14,134 9,804 -31% Segment DE Margin (%) 57.5% 14.0% 65.5% 53.7% FULL TIME EMPLOYEES 7 8 2% 7 8 2% Fee related earnings (FRE) of R$0.5 million in the quarter, down 86% year-over-year. FRE was R$9.8 million in the 2Q'21 YTD, a decrease of 31% when compared to the 2Q'21 YTD. We have visibility of approximately R$20 million in advisory revenues for the 3Q'21, a result of the strong deal activity we're facing this year. Segment Distributable Earnings in the 2Q'21 YTD were R$9.8 million, a decrease of 31% year-over-year when compared to the 2Q'21 YTD. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM IFRS Income Statement (Unaudited) (R$ thousands, unless mentioned) 2Q'20 2Q'21 ∆ (%) 2Q'20 YTD 2Q'21 YTD ∆ (%) REVENUES Net revenue from management fees 60,826 94,778 56% 123,724 176,621 43% Net revenue from performance fees 19,537 18,624 -5% 15,561 28,575 84% Realized performance fees 7,743 9,559 23% 8,837 19,088 116% Unrealized performance fees 11,794 9,065 -23% 6,724 9,487 41% Net revenue from advisory 6,479 6,378 -2% 22,451 21,444 -4% Total net revenues from services rendered 86,842 119,780 38% 161,736 226,640 40% EXPENSES Bonus related to management and advisory (13,607) (17,082) 26% (28,597) (35,608) 25% Performance based compensation (6,712) (7,817) 16% (5,270) (11,109) 111% Realized (2,428) (4,837) 99% (2,828) (7,979) 182% Unrealized (4,284) (2,980) -30% (2,442) (3,130) 28% Total compensation and benefitsix (20,319) (24,899) 23% (33,867) (46,717) 38% Segment personnel expenses (3,600) (5,528) 54% (6,840) (10,625) 55% Other general and administrative expenses (4,436) (4,058) -9% (6,534) (7,632) 17% Corporate center expenses (12,632) (19,296) 53% (26,606) (38,808) 46% Total expenses (40,987) (53,781) 31% (73,847) (103,783) 41% Operating profit 45,855 65,999 44% 87,889 122,857 40% OTHER ITEMS GP Investment income 1,591 (5,206) N/A 2,416 (4,045) N/A Realized gain from GP investment income 1 345 34400% 39 457 1072% Unrealized gain from GP investment income 1,590 (5,551) N/A 2,377 (4,502) N/A Financial income 1,386 14,152 921% 1,450 18,649 1186% Realized gain from financial income 933 14,239 1426% 1,969 18,883 859% Unrealized gain from financial income 453 (87) N/A (519) (234) -55% Leasing expenses (3,047) (3,106) 2% (6,112) (6,263) 2% Other items 207 (2,120) N/A 603 (1,234) N/A Stock compensation plan 0 (1,642) N/A 0 (1,642) N/A Total Other Items 137 2,078 1420% (1,643) 5,465 N/A Profit before income taxes 45,992 68,077 48% 86,246 128,322 49% (-) Income taxes (11,071) (14,671) 33% (20,701) (27,903) 35% NET INCOME 34,921 53,406 53% 65,545 100,419 53% /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Total net revenues from services rendered of R$119.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$86.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 38% year-over-year. Net revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$226.6 million, up 40% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. · Management fee revenues of R$94.8 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$60.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, an increase of 56% year-over-year. This increase was primarily driven by the growth in Fee earning AUM. Management fee revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021were R$176.6 million, up 43% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. · Performance fee revenues of R$18.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$19.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 5% year-over-year. Performance fee revenues were R$28.6 million for the six months ended June 30,2021, up 84% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. In the second quarter of 2021 the firm had unrealized performance fees of R$9.1 million, coming primarily from international separate mandates in the IP&S segment, which will be realized in the 3Q'21. · Advisory fee revenues of R$6.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$6.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, a decrease of 2% year-over-year. Advisory revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$21.4 million, a decrease of 4% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Total expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 of R$53.8 million, compared to R$41.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 31% year-over-year. Part of this increase was driven by new recurring costs related to becoming a public company, such as changes in the company's compensation structure, Board and support teams' hirings and third-party services. Those factors accounted for R$3.2 million in additional expenses for the quarter. On a comparable basis, excluding costs related to being a public company, expenses were up 23% year-over-year. Additionally, 2Q'21 expenses were impacted by R$1.7 million related to a new branding project to take place throughout 2021, targeting retail investors. · Bonus related to management and advisory fees of R$17.1 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$13.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, an increase of 26% year-over-year. Bonus related to management and advisory was R$35.6 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 25% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. · Performance based compensation of R$7.8 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$6.7 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, an increase of 16% year-over-year, primarily due to a substantial benchmark outperformance from our Total Return strategy in Hedge funds, which accounted for higher performance compensation. Performance based compensation for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was R$11.1 million, an increase of 111% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. · Segment personnel expensesx of R$5.5 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021 compared to R$3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, an increase of 54% year-over-year. This increase is primarily due to the change in Vinci Partners´ compensation structure after becoming a public company in 2021, which accounted for R$0.9 million in additional segment personnel expenses for the quarter. · Corporate center expensesxi of R$19.3 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021 compared to R$12.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, an increase of 53% year-over-year. This increase was primarily due to (i) the previously mentioned change in the company´s compensation structure, (ii) new hirings after the company became public such as our Board of directors and financial reporting and shareholder relations teams, and (iii) third-party expenses, such as Auditor and Nasdaq listing fees. These additional costs accounted for R$2.4 million in additional corporate center /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM expenses for the quarter. Corporate center expenses for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 were also impacted by a R$1.7 million expense for a new branding project, that will take place throughout the year. Corporate center expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$38.8 million, up 46% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. · Other general and administrative expensesxii of R$4.1 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, a decrease of 9% year-over-year. Other G&A for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$7.6 million, up 17% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Operating Profit of R$65.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$45.9 million for the quarter ended June 30,2020, an increase of 44% year-over-year. Operating profit for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was R$122.9 million, up 40% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. GP Investment incomexiii, which is a result of the company's GP investments in its proprietary private market funds, was negative R$5.2 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, due to mark to market valuation of funds listed in the Brazilian stock exchange, compared to a positive R$1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. GP Investment income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was negative R$4.0 million compared to positive R$2.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Financial Incomexiv of R$14.2 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 1426% year-over-year, driven by the cash allocations of the company's IPO proceeds. Financial income for the six months ended June 30, 2021 was R$18.6 million, up 1186% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Leasing Expensesxv of R$3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021, compared to R$3.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 2% year-over-year. Leasing Expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$6.3 million, up 2% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Stock compensation plan expensesxvi of R$1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30,2021. Profit before income taxes of R$68.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$46.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 48% year-over-year. Profit before income taxes for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were R$128.3 million, up 49% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. Income Taxesxvii of R$14.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, which represented an effective tax rate for the quarter of 22%, compared to R$11.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, which represented an effective tax rate for the quarter of 19%. Net Income of R$53.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, compared to R$34.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, an increase of 53% year-over-year. Net Income was R$100.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021, up 53% year-over-year, when compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Supplement Details Assets Under Management (AUM) Rollforward - R$ millions For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Private Public IP&S Infrastructure Real Credit Hedge Total Equity Equities Estate Funds Beginning balance 11,442 10,016 20,449 2,455 5,125 2,330 2,946 54,763 (+/-) Capital Subscription / (capital return)xviii - - - - 251 14 - 265 (+/-) Net Inflow / (outflow)xix - (87) 1,268 - - 68 275 1,525 (+/-) Appreciation / (depreciation)xx (591) 932 248 (92) (289) 49 41 299 Ending Balance 10,851 10,861 21,966 2,363 5,087 2,461 3,263 56,852 For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 Private Public IP&S Infrastructure Real Credit Hedge Total Equity Equities Estate Funds Beginning balance 9,847 12,526 11,887 1,620 3,656 2,204 1,774 43,514 (+/-) Capital Subscription / (capital return) 855 - - 634 1,555 130 - 3,174 (+/-) Net Inflow / (outflow) - (4,956) 7,923 - 4 25 1,342 4,337 (+/-) Appreciation / (depreciation) 150 3,292 2,157 108 (128) 101 146 5,827 Ending Balance 10,851 10,861 21,966 2,363 5,087 2,461 3,263 56,852 /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Fee Earning Assets Under Management (FEAUM) Rollforward - R$ millions For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Private Public IP&S Infrastructure Real Credit Hedge Total Equity Equities Estate Funds Beginning balance 9,530 9,955 20,299 2,351 5,125 2,330 2,884 52,474 (+/-) Capital Subscription / (capital return) - - - - 251 15 - 265 (+/-) Net Inflow / (outflow) - (86) 1,271 - - 68 275 1,528 (+/-) Appreciation / (depreciation) (464) 895 242 (92) (289) 49 41 383 Ending Balance 9,066 10,765 21,812 2,259 5,087 2,461 3,200 54,650 For the Twelve Months Ended June 30, 2021 Private Public IP&S Infrastructure Real Credit Hedge Total Equity Equities Estate Funds Beginning balance 7,874 12,466 11,730 1,536 3,656 2,204 1,713 41,180 (+/-) Capital Subscription / (capital return) 855 - - 634 1,555 130 - 3,174 (+/-) Net Inflow / (outflow) - (4,951) 7,936 - 3 25 1,342 4,355 (+/-) Appreciation / (depreciation) 338 3,250 2,146 88 (128) 101 145 5,941 Ending Balance 9,066 10,765 21,812 2,259 5,087 2,461 3,200 54,650 /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Investment Records - IP&S, Liquid Strategies, Credit and Listed REITs Fund Segment NAVxxi (R$ millions) 2Q21 YTD 12 M 24 M Market Comparison Index Rate Vinci Multiestratégia FIM Hedge Funds 1,209.7 0.5% 0.4% 1.3% 7.1% CDIxxii CDI Atlas Strategyxxiii Hedge Funds 703.4 1.6% 0.2% 0.5% 15.5% CDI CDI Vinci Total Return Hedge Funds 156.4 17.1% 24.9% 48.8% - IPCAxxiv + Yield IMA-Bxxv IPCA + Yield IMA-B Mosaico Strategyxxvi Public Equities 1,824.7 7.7% 5.2% 28.6% 36.9% IBOVxxvii IBOV Vinci Gas Dividendos FIA Public Equities 731.2 7.0% 2.8% 27.3% 26.4% IBOV IBOV Vinci Valorem FIM IP&S 3,066.5 1.0% 1.4% 5.2% 13.7% IMA-B 5 IMA-B 5 Equilibrio Strategyxxviii IP&S 1,901.2 1.6% 1.9% 6.4% 11.5% IPCA - Vinci Selection Equities FIA IP&S 634.3 9.3% 6.6% 27.9% 36.3% IBOV IBOV Vinci Crédito Imobiliário I Credit 314.4 -0.4% 0.9% 6.8% 14.2% IPCA IPCA +7.785% Vinci Crédito Imobiliário II Credit 382.7 1.6% -0.7% 6.7% - IPCA IPCA + 6% Vinci Crédito Estruturado Multiestrategia Plus FIC FIM Credit 55.5 1.9% 2.8% 4.9% 11.1% CDI CDI Vinci Energia Sustentável Credit 592.7 3.3% 0.9% 9.6% 18.2% IPCA IPCA + 6% VISC11 Real Estate (listed REIT) 1,521.0 -2.3% -5.5% 7.3% 13.9% IFIX IPCA + 6% VILG11 Real Estate (listed REIT) 1,626.3 -6.4% -10.7% -4.3% 30.2% IFIX IPCA + 6% VINO11 Real Estate (listed REIT) 748.1 -1.6% -1.8% 10.7% - IFIX IPCA + 6% VIFI11 Real Estate (listed REIT) 235.7 -2.2% -8.0% -8.5% - IFIX IFIX VIUR11 Real Estate (listed REIT) 243.7 -8.9% -8.9% - - IFIX IPCA + 6% VIGT11 Infrastructure (listed) 695.8 -3.8% -14.3% -19.5% - - - Benchmark 2Q21 YTD 12 M 24 M IBOV 8.7% 6.5% 33.4% 25.6% CDI 0.8% 1.3% 2.3% 7.0% IMA-B 5 1.4% 1.3% 6.1% 15.4% IPCA + Yield IMA-B 2.7% 5.6% 10.9% 16.4% IPCA 1.7% 3.8% 8.3% 10.7% IFIX -3.2% -4.0% -1.8% 4.9% /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Investment Records - Closed End Private Markets fundsxxix Fund Segment Vintage

Year Committed

Capital (R$ mm) Invested

Capital (R$ mm) Realized/

Partially Realized

(R$ mm) Unrealized (R$ mm) Total

Value (R$mm) Gross MOICxxx (BRL) Gross MOIC (USD) Gross IRRxxxi (BRL) Gross IRR (USD) Fund 1 Private Equity 2,004 1,415 1,206 5,058 276 5,334 4.4x 4.0x 71.5% 77.2% VCP II Private Equity 2,011 2,200 1,805 1,913 2,859 4,772 2.6x 1.2x 15.6% 3.0% VCP III Private Equity 2,018 4,000 1,080 13 1,664 1,677 1.6x 1.3x 50.6% 25.7% VCP Strategy[xxxiii] Private Equity 7,615 4,091 6,984 4,799 11,783 2.9x 2.3x 64.9% 70.3% NE Empreendedor Private Equity 2003 36 13 26 0 26 2.1x 2.6x 22.0% 30.5% Nordeste III Private Equity 2017 240 127 57.3 130.3 187.6 1.5x 1.1x 22.8% 7.0% VIR IV Private Equity 2020 1,000 96 0 42.9 42.9 1.0x 1.0x NM NM VIR Strategy Private Equity 1,276 236 83 173 257 1.4x 1.3x 22.0% 28.0% FIP Transmissão Infrastructure 2017 211 103.8 111.5 255.5 367 3.5x 2.6x 82.8% 58.4% VIAS Infrastructure - 381 - - - - - - - - VFDL Real Estate 2021 256 - - - - - - - - Shareholder Dividends ($ in thousands) 1H21 Distributable Earnings (R$) 101,976 Distributable Earnings (US$)xxxiii 19,397 Common Shares at the end of the period 56,736,933 DE per Common Share (US$) 0.34 Less: Retained Capital per Common Share (US$) 0.04 Actual Dividend per Common Share 0.30 Record Date September 01, 2021 Payable Date September 16, 2021 Generated R$1.80 or US$0.34 of Distributable Earnings per common share for the first half of 2021. Vinci Partners declared a semi-annual dividend of US$0.30 per common share to record holders as of September 01, 2021; payable on September 16, 2021 /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Share Summary VINP Shares 4Q'20 (Pre IPO) 1Q'21 2Q'21 Class B 14,466,239 14,466,239 14,466,239 Class A - Partnership Units 27,175,861 27,175,861 27,175,861 Class A - Public Float n.a 15,271,488 15,094,833 Common Shares 41,642,100 56,913,588 56,736,933 Common Shares Outstanding as of quarter end of 56.7 million shares. · Repurchased 176,655 common shares in the quarter, with an average share price of US$14.7. · Available authorization remaining was R$71.8 million at June 30,2021. GP Commitment in Private Market funds (R$ millions, unless mentioned) Fund Segment 2Q'21 Commitments Total Capital Committed 2Q'21 Capital Called Total Capital Called Capital Returned/ Dividends Payed (2Q'21) Accumulated Capital Returned/ Dividends Payed Fair value of investments Nordeste III Private Equity 0.0 5.0 0.0 3.1 0.1 1.2 2.7 VCP III Private Equity 0.0 3.1 0.2 0.9 0.0 0.0 1.1 VIR IV Private Equity 0.0 11.1 0.3 1.3 0.0 0.0 1.2 FIP Infra Transmissão (co- investment) Infrastructure 0.0 29.5 0.0 8.9 0.0 9.2 22.7 FIP Infra Transmissão Infrastructure 0.0 10.5 0.0 3.4 0.0 3.3 6.5 VIAS Infrastructure 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 VFDL Real Estate 0.0 70.0 0.0 7.0 0.0 0.0 6.6 VIUR Real Estate 66.9 66.9 66.9 66.9 0.4 0.4 60.3 VCS Credit 20.0 20.0 20.0 20.0 0.0 0.0 20.1 Total 86.9 266.1 87.4 111.1 0.5 14.1 121.2 /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Reconciliation and Disclosures Non-GAAP Reconciliation (R$ thousands, unless mentioned) 2Q'20 2Q'21 2Q´20 YTD 2Q´21 YTD OPERATING PROFIT 45,855 65,999 87,889 122,857 (-) Net revenue from realized performance fees (7,743) (9,559) (8,837) (19,088) (-) Net revenue from unrealized performance fees (11,794) (9,065) (6,724) (9,487) (+) Compensation allocated in relation to performance fees¹ 6,712 7,817 5,270 11,109 FEE RELATED EARNINGS (FRE) 33,030 55,192 77,598 105,391 OPERATING PROFIT 45,855 65,999 87,889 122,857 (-) Net revenue from management fees (60,826) (94,778) (123,724) (176,621) (-) Net revenue from advisory (6,479) (6,378) (22,451) (21,444) (+) Bonus related to management and advisory² 13,607 17,082 28,597 35,608 (+) Personnel expenses 3,600 5,528 6,840 10,625 (+) Other general and administrative expenses 4,436 4,058 6,534 7,632 (+) Corporate center expenses 12,632 19,296 26,606 38,808 PERFORMANCE RELATED EARNINGS (PRE) 12,825 10,807 10,291 17,466 OPERATING PROFIT 45,855 65,999 87,889 122,857 (-) Net revenue from unrealized performance fees (11,794) (9,065) (6,724) (9,487) (+) Compensation allocated in relation to unrealized performance fees 4,284 2,980 2,442 3,130 (+) Realized gain from GP investment income 1 345 39 457 SEGMENT DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS 38,346 60,259 83,646 116,958 NET INCOME 34,921 53,406 65,545 100,419 (-) Net revenue from unrealized performance fees (11,794) (9,065) (6,724) (9,487) (+) Income tax from unrealized performance fees 1,360 124 775 173 (+) Compensation allocated in relation to unrealized performance fees 4,284 2,980 2,442 3,130 (-) Unrealized gain from GP investment income (1,590) 5,551 (2,377) 4,502 (+) Income tax on unrealized gain from GP investment income 541 (838) 808 (422) (-) Unrealized gain from financial income (453) 87 519 234 (+) Income tax on unrealized gain from financial income 154 (32) (176) (80) (+) Depreciation and amortization³ 0 926 0 1,865 (+) Stock compensation plan 0 1,642 0 1,642 DISTRIBUTABLE EARNINGS 27,422 54,781 60,812 101,976 TOTAL NET REVENUE FROM SERVICES RENDERED 86,842 119,780 161,736 226,640 (-) Net revenue from realized performance fees (7,743) (9,559) (8,837) (19,088) (-) Net revenue from unrealized performance fees (11,794) (9,065) (6,724) (9,487) NET REVENUE FROM MANAGEMENT FEES AND ADVISORY 67,305 101,156 146,175 198,065 /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation (R$ thousands, unless mentioned) 2Q'20 2Q'21 Profit (loss) before income taxes, including Dividends to partners 45,992 68,077 (+) Dividends to Partners, related to management, advisory and performance fees 11,463 - Profit (loss) before income taxes, not-including Dividends to partners 57,455 68,077 Combined statutory income taxes rate - % 34% 34% Income tax benefit (Expense) at statutory rates (19,535) (23,146) Reconciliation adjustments: Expenses not deductible (156) (4) Tax benefits - 33 Share based payments - (166) Effect of presumed profit of subsidiariesxxxiv 8,322 8,739 Other additions (exclusions), net 298 (127) Income taxes expenses (11,071) (14,671) Current (9,381) (16,704) Deferred (1,690) 2,033 Effective tax rate 19% 22% /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Balance Sheet Results Assets 12/31/2020 6/30/2021 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 83,449 79,969 Cash and bank deposits 13,096 23,514 Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 70,353 56,455 Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 8,253 1,382,288 Trade receivables 47,978 58,551 Sub-leases receivable 2,963 1,579 Taxes recoverable 1,153 409 Other assets 12,383 8,988 Total current assets 156,179 1,531,784 Non-current assets Financial instruments at fair value through profit or loss 31,596 10,330 Trade receivables 27,545 29,134 Sub-leases receivable - - Taxes recoverable 134 79 Deferred taxes 4,568 3,986 Other receivables 1,540 1,316 65,383 44,845 Property and equipment 15,043 15,545 Right of use - Leases 90,478 86,805 Intangible assets 1,441 1,161 Total non-current assets 172,345 148,356 TOTAL 328,524 1,680,140 /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Liabilities and equity 12/31/2020 6/30/2021 Current liabilities Trade payables 1,039 346 Leases 19,828 20,467 Accounts payable 125,795 12,848 Labor and social security obligations 40,724 53,410 Taxes and contributions payable 22,878 19,988 Total current liabilities 210,264 107,059 Non-current liabilities Accounts payable 33 33 Leases 86,371 82,484 Deferred taxes 12,620 9,196 99,024 91,713 Equity Share capital 8,730 15 Additional paid-in capital - 1,383,033 Treasury shares - (13,151) Retained Earnings - 100,419 Other reserves 10,491 11,013 19,221 1,481,329 Non-controlling interests in the equity of subsidiaries 15 39 Total equity 19,236 1,481,368 Total liabilities and equity 328,524 1,680,140 /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Forward-Looking Statements This earnings release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'could,' 'expect,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'intend,' 'estimate' and 'potential,' among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM iDistributable Earnings is used as a reference point by our board of directors for determining the amount of earnings available to distribute to shareholders as dividends. Distributable Earnings is calculated as profit for the year, less (a) net revenue from unrealized performance fees, plus (b) income taxes from unrealized performance fees, plus (c) compensation allocated in relation to unrealized performance fees, less (d) unrealized gain from GP investment income, less (e) unrealized gain from financial income, plus (f) income taxes on unrealized gain from GP investment income, plus (g) income taxes on unrealized gain from financial income. iiFee related earnings, or FRE, is a metric to monitor the baseline performance of, and trends in, our business, in a manner that does not include performance fees or investment income. We calculate FRE as operating profit less (a) net revenue from realized performance fees, less (b) net revenue from unrealized performance fees, plus (c) compensation allocated in relation to performance fees. iii'AUM' refers to assets under management. Our assets under management equal the sum of: (1) the fair market value of the investments held by funds plus the capital that we are entitled to call from investors in those funds pursuant to the terms of their capital commitments to those funds (plus the fair market value of co-investments arranged by us that were made or could be made by limited partners of our corporate private equity funds and portfolio companies of such funds); (2) the net asset value of our public equity funds, hedge funds and closed-end mutual funds; and (3) the amount of capital raised for our credit funds. AUM includes double counting related to funds from one segment that invest in funds from another segment. Those cases occur mainly due to (a) fund of funds of investment products and solutions segment, and (b) investment funds in general that invest part of their cash in credit segment and hedge fund segment funds in order to maintain liquidity and provide for returns on cash. Such amounts are eliminated on consolidation. The bylaws of the relevant funds prohibit double-charging fees on AUM across segments. Therefore, while our AUM by segment may double-count funds from one segment that invest in funds from another segment, the revenues for any given segment do not include revenue in respect of assets managed by another segment, which means there are no intercompany eliminations on revenues in our results of operations. ivNet revenue from Fund Management and Advisory is a performance measure that we use to assess our ability to generate profits from our fund management and advisory business without measuring for the outcomes from funds above their respective benchmarks. We calculate Net Revenue from Fund Management and Advisory as net revenue from services rendered less (a) net revenue from realized performance fees and less (b) net revenue from unrealized performance fees. vFRE Margin is calculated as FRE over total net management and advisory fees. viPerformance Related Earnings, or PRE, is a performance measure that we use to assess our ability to generate profits from revenue that relies on outcome from funds above their respective benchmarks. We calculate PRE as operating profit, less (a) net revenue from fund management, less (b) compensation allocated in relation to performance fees. viiSegment Distributable Earnings is Vinci Partners' segment profitability measure used to make operating decisions and assess performance across the company's four segments (Private Markets, Liquid Strategies, Investment Products and Solutions and Financial Advisory). Segment Distributable Earnings is calculated as operating profit less (a) net revenue from unrealized performance fees, plus (b) compensation allocated in relation to unrealized performance fees, plus (c) realized gain from GP investment income. viiiDE Margin is calculated as DE over the sum of management and advisory fee related revenues, realized performance revenue, realized GP investment income and realized financial income, net of revenue tax. ix'Total compensation and benefits' is the result of the profit sharing paid to our employees as (a) bonus compensation related to management advisory and (b) performance based compensation. Total compensation and benefits include Dividends to Partners, distributed by the company to its original partners before the public turned public in 2021. In accordance with the by-laws of Vinci Brazil, dividends have historically been distributed based on the resolution of the partners. Therefore, dividends could be distributed on a non-proportional basis among quotaholders, which are comprised by the partners of Vinci Brazil. After the company's IPO, Vinci Partners changed its compensation structure, from a dividend distribution policy to a profit-sharing scheme for our partners. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM x'Segment personnel expenses' are composed of the salary-part compensation paid to employees and partners of our funds' management teams. xi'Corporate center expenses' are composed by the salary-compensation paid to employees and partners of our support teams and other expenses, such as research, risk, legal & compliance, investor relations, operations and ESG. xii'Other general and administrative expenses' is made up of third-party expenses, depreciation and amortization, travel and representation, marketing expenses, administrative fees, non-operating taxes, third-party consultants' fees, such as legal and accounting, and office consumables. xiii'GP investment income' is income from proprietary investments made by us in our own Private Markets' funds, used as GP Commitments. xiv'Financial income' is income generated through the investments made with our cash and cash equivalents in cash and bank deposits, certificate of deposits and proprietary investments in our Liquid Funds from our public equities and hedge funds' segments and listed REITs from our real estate segment. xv'Leasing expenses' include costs from the company's sub-leasing activities. xvi'Stock option compensation plan' is a benefit program in which the company concedes to an employee the option to buy stock in the company with stated fixed price. xviiIncome taxes is comprised of taxes on our corporate income tax and social contribution taxes. We are taxed on an actual taxable profit regime, while our subsidiaries are taxed based on deemed profit. Dividends to partners distributed by the company to its original partners before turned public in 2021 are not included in actual taxable regime. xviii'Capital Subscription / (capital return)' represents the net capital commitments and capital returns from our Private Markets' closed end and listed funds. xix'Net Inflows / (outflows)' represent the net inflows and outflows from our liquid funds from our liquid strategies, IP&S and credit segments. xx'Appreciation / (depreciation)' represents the net capital appreciation/depreciation from our funds, which refers to the increase or decrease of the funds' investment's value. xxiNAV is the net asset value of each fund. For listed vehicles, the NAV represents the Market valuation of the fund. xxiiCDI is an average of interbank overnight rates in Brazil (daily average for the period). xxiiiAtlas strategy comprises Atlas FIC FIM and Atlas Institucional FIC FIM. xxivIPCA is a broad consumer price index measured by the IBGE. xxvIMAB is composed by government bonds indexed to IPCA. IMAB 5 also comprises government bonds indexed to IPCA but only the one´s with up to 5 Years duration. xxviMosaico strategy comprises Vinci Mosaico FIA, Vinci Mosaico Institucional FIA and Vinci Mosaico Advisory FIA. xxviiIBOV is the Brazilian stock market most relevant index. xxviiiEquilibrio Strategy comprises IP&S Family of pension plans. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM xxixTrack record information is presented throughout this release on a pro forma basis and in local currency, excluding PIPE investments, a strategy that will be discontinued in VCP III. Past performance of investments described herein is provided for illustrative purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of future investment results. xxx'MOIC' means multiple on invested capital, a ratio intended to represent how much value an investment has returned, and is calculated as realized value plus unrealized value, divided by the total amount invested, gross of expenses and fees. xxxi'IRR' means the internal rate of return, which is a discount rate that makes the net present value of all cash flows equal to zero in a discounted cash flow analysis. xxxiiTotal commitments for VCP III include R$1.3 billion in co-investments. xxxiiiUS$ Distributable Earnings was calculated considering the exchange rate from USD to BRL of 5.2574 as of August 13, 2021, when dividends were approved by our Board of Directors. xxxivBrazilian tax law establishes that companies that generate gross revenues of up to R$ 78,000 in the prior fiscal year may calculate income taxes as a percentage of gross revenue, using the presumed profit income tax regime. The Entity's subsidiaries adopted this tax regime and the effect of the presumed profit of subsidiaries represents the difference between the taxation based on this method and the amount that would be due based on the statutory rate applied to the taxable profit of the subsidiaries. /IR.VINCIPARTNERS.COM /SHAREHOLDERRELATIONS@VINCIPARTNERS.COM Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 20:33:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD. 04:43p VINCI PARTNERS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot AQ 04:34p VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results (Form .. PU 04:14p VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Presentation PU 04:14p VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : Second Quarter 2021 Financial Statements PU 04:02p VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Results AQ 08/14 Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Appoints Sonia Favaretto as New Board Member .. CI 08/13 Vinci Partners Appoints Sonia Favaretto as New Board Member to Boost ESG Prac.. GL 08/11 VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : IMPACT AND RETURN STRATEGY ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN .. PU 08/11 Vinci Partners Impact and Return Strategy Announces Investment in Transpotech GL 07/27 Certain Class B Common Shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. are subject .. CI Analyst Recommendations on VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD. 05/21 VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : Itau BBA Starts Vinci Partners Investments at Outpe.. MT 03/24 VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : BofA Securities Downgrades Vinci Partners Investmen.. MT 02/22 VINI PART : JPMorgan Starts Vinci Partners Investments at Overweight With $22 Pr.. MT