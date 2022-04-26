Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VINP   KYG9451V1095

VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.

(VINP)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/25 04:00:01 pm EDT
13.06 USD   -1.06%
06:21aVINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
04/25Vinci Partners to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Webcast After Market Close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022
GL
03/14VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : VINP March Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vinci Partners Investments : TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022 - Form 6-K

04/26/2022 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VINCI PARTNERS TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST AFTER MARKET CLOSE ON TUESDAY, MAY 10, 2022

Rio de Janeiro, April 25, 2022 -- Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ: VINP) ("Vinci Partners," "we," "us," or "our"), the controlling company of a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, announced today that it will release financial results for the first quarter 2022 after market close on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and host a conference call via public webcast at 5:00 pm ET.

Webcast and Earnings Conference Call

The public webcast will be held via Zoom. To access the webcast please visit the Events & Presentations' section of the Company's website at:
https://ir.vincipartners.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations.

To participate in the earnings webcast please register at: 1Q22 VINP Earnings Webcast

For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, there will be a webcast replay on the same section of the website.

About Vinci Partners

Vinci Partners is a leading alternative investment platform in Brazil, established in 2009. Vinci Partners' business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, each managed by dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process. We also have a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-initial public offering, or pre-IPO, and merger and acquisition, or M&A, advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "estimate" and "potential," among others. By their nature, forward-looking statements are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future whether or not outside of our control. Such factors may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included herein speak only as at the date of this press release and we do not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. Moreover, neither we nor our affiliates, officers, employees and agents undertake any obligation to review, update or confirm expectations or estimates or to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that arise in relation to the content of this press release. Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we have made and will make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

USA Media Contact

Nick Lamplough / Kate Thompson / Katie Villany

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

+1 (212) 355-4449

Brazil Media Contact

Danthi Comunicações

Carla Azevedo (carla@danthicomunicacoes.com.br)

+55 (21) 3114-0779

Investor Contact

ShareholderRelations@vincipartners.com

NY: +1 (646) 559-8040

RJ: +55 (21) 2159-6240

Disclaimer

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. published this content on 26 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2022 10:20:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.
06:21aVINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : TO ANNOUNCE FIRST QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND HOST WEBCAST AFTER..
PU
04/25Vinci Partners to Announce First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Webcast After Market Clo..
GL
03/14VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : VINP March Investor Presentation
PU
03/07Vinci Partners Investments To Invest In Brazil's Envino
MT
03/07VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : CAPITAL PARTNERS STRATEGY ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN EVINO, THE ..
PU
03/07Vinci Capital Partners Strategy Announces Investment in Evino, the Largest Omnichannel ..
GL
02/25VINCI PARTNERS : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Transcript
PU
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Vinci Partners Investments Ltd., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS : Report of independent registered public accounting firm - For..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 523 M 106 M 106 M
Net income 2022 308 M 62,6 M 62,6 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,9x
Yield 2022 6,35%
Capitalization 3 598 M 731 M 731 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 6,88x
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,95x
Nbr of Employees 244
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.
Duration : Period :
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 64,30 BRL
Average target price 98,60 BRL
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Monteiro Morgado Horta Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sergio Passos Ribeiro Chief Financial & Operating Officer
Gilberto Sayão da Silva Chairman
Luiz Otavio Llaydner Head-Research
Julya Wellisch Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VINCI PARTNERS INVESTMENTS LTD.22.06%731
BLACKSTONE INC.-13.04%79 572
KKR & CO. INC.-28.86%31 331
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-15.13%19 027
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-25.96%14 702
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-5.50%13 948