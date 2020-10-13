Vinci : Airports Passenger Traffic Declined 79% in 3Q

By Olivia Bugault

Vinci SA said Tuesday that passenger traffic at its airports sharply declined again in the third quarter as countries stepped up restrictions to curb the coronavirus pandemic in September.

Vinci Airports--a subsidiary of Vinci Concessions, owned by Vinci--said passenger traffic fell 79% in the third quarter to 15 million across its 45 airports. Passenger numbers were down 68% from January to September, it said.

During the second quarter, which was marked by lockdowns and travel restrictions world-wide, traffic fell 96.4% to 2.38 million passengers.

The uptick in the third quarter compared with the previous one was driven by tourists and people travel ling to see friends and family members during the summer, Vinci Airports said.

"Passenger traffic was able to pick back up somewhat over the summer season as border closures were gradually lifted from June 15 in the Schengen Area and travel restrictions in many countries were relaxed," it said, adding that "airports handling primarily tourist, family and domestic flights were best placed to take advantage of these conditions in July and August."

However, countries imposed more restrictions again in September to face rising number of coronavirus infections and such measures affected traffic at its airports, the company said.

