Vinci : Autoroutes and Airports traffic in January 2021

Rueil Malmaison, 16 February 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2021

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic in January 2021

January % change 2021/2020 % change 2021/2019 VINCI Autoroutes -17.0% -9.3% Light vehicles -19.3% -10.4% Heavy vehicles -5.4% -4.3%

II- Change in VINCI Airports* passenger traffic in January 2021

January % change 2021/2020 % change 2021/2019 VINCI Airports -79.5% -79.0% Portugal (ANA) -79.6% -78.2% United-Kingdom -96.4% -96.5% Japan (Kansai Airports) -86.2% -85.9% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -70.2% -70.7% France -78.1% -77.0% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -97.4% -97.6% United States of America -61.9% -58.7% Brazil -23.7% -26.2% Serbia -75.4% -71.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -51.0% -45.0% Sweden -85.5% -83.8% Costa Rica -75.9% -72.4%

* Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.





III- Change in VINCI Airports** commercial movements (ATM) in January 2021



January % change 2021/2020 % change 2021/2019 VINCI Airports -63.6% -63.8% Portugal (ANA) -64.7% -64.7% United-Kingdom -89.2% -90.0% Japan (Kansai Airports) -57.6% -55.7% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) -60.8% -61.6% France -68.1% -68.0% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -91.2% -91.2% United States of America -60.6% -62.0% Brazil -10.1% -11.6% Serbia -56.6% -54.2% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) -33.2% -30.8% Sweden -77.4% -75.1% Costa Rica -41.7% -41.5%

** Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport commercial movements over the full period.

