Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 02/16 11:35:12 am
86.12 EUR   +0.05%
05:45aVINCI : Autoroutes and Airports traffic in January 2021
GL
02/15VINCI : Airports - Publication by London Gatwick Airport
AQ
02/12VINCI : Airports – Publication by London Gatwick Airport
AQ
Vinci : Autoroutes and Airports traffic in January 2021

02/16/2021 | 11:45am EST
Rueil Malmaison, 16 February 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in January 2021

      I-                    Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic in January 2021

                   

 January
 % change 2021/2020% change 2021/2019
VINCI Autoroutes-17.0%-9.3%
  Light vehicles-19.3%-10.4%
  Heavy vehicles-5.4%-4.3%

      II-                 Change in VINCI Airports* passenger traffic in January 2021

                   

 January
 % change 2021/2020% change 2021/2019
VINCI Airports-79.5%-79.0%
Portugal (ANA)-79.6%-78.2%
United-Kingdom-96.4%-96.5%
Japan (Kansai Airports)-86.2%-85.9%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-70.2%-70.7%
France-78.1%-77.0%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)-97.4%-97.6%
United States of America-61.9%-58.7%
Brazil-23.7%-26.2%
Serbia-75.4%-71.4%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-51.0%-45.0%
Sweden-85.5%-83.8%
Costa Rica-75.9%-72.4%

* Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.


      III-               Change in VINCI Airports** commercial movements (ATM) in January 2021
                   

 January
 % change 2021/2020% change 2021/2019
VINCI Airports-63.6%-63.8%
Portugal (ANA)-64.7%-64.7%
United-Kingdom-89.2%-90.0%
Japan (Kansai Airports)-57.6%-55.7%
Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)-60.8%-61.6%
France-68.1%-68.0%
Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)-91.2%-91.2%
United States of America-60.6%-62.0%
Brazil-10.1%-11.6%
Serbia-56.6%-54.2%
Dominican Republic (Aerodom)-33.2%-30.8%
Sweden-77.4%-75.1%
Costa Rica-41.7%-41.5%

** Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport commercial movements over the full period.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment


