MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Vinci SA    DG   FR0000125486

VINCI SA

(DG)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11/02 09:35:01 am
70.01 EUR   +3.23%
VINCI : Contract to operate a network of electric vehicle charging points
PU
01:42aVINCI : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/28VINCI : Goldman Sachs keeps its Buy rating
MD
Vinci : Contract to operate a network of electric vehicle charging points

11/02/2020 | 09:20am EST

2 November 2020 - New contracts - France

In early October, Citeos (VINCI Energies) won the first public comprehensive performance contract in France to manage a network of electric vehicle charging points.

The four-year contract involves operating the 380 existing charging points in the Bourgogne Franche-Comté area of eastern France.
Bringing together seven local energy authorities from the region, the public network was designed to promote the deployment of eco-mobility by offering a unique electric charging system across all the departments involved (Belfort, Côte-d'Or, Doubs, Haute-Saône, Nièvre, Saône-et-Loire and Yonne). Citeos is required to maintain the availability of the 380 charging points, and is able to install new stations during the contract. Already involved in maintaining electric charging points on behalf of local authorities, Citeos will meet its performance commitments by harnessing its network of companies across the region and using its CityApp tool.

Disclaimer

Vinci SA published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 14:19:07 UTC

Financials
Sales 2020 42 719 M 49 758 M 49 758 M
Net income 2020 1 245 M 1 450 M 1 450 M
Net Debt 2020 21 747 M 25 331 M 25 331 M
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 38 119 M 44 423 M 44 400 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 219 267
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart VINCI SA
Duration : Period :
Vinci SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VINCI SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 85,58 €
Last Close Price 67,82 €
Spread / Highest target 53,3%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI SA-31.49%44 423
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-9.07%32 055
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-9.60%18 277
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.43%17 504
FERROVIAL, S.A.-31.13%15 845
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-17.85%15 726
