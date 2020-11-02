Vinci : Contract to operate a network of electric vehicle charging points

2 November 2020 - New contracts - France

In early October, Citeos (VINCI Energies) won the first public comprehensive performance contract in France to manage a network of electric vehicle charging points.

The four-year contract involves operating the 380 existing charging points in the Bourgogne Franche-Comté area of eastern France.

Bringing together seven local energy authorities from the region, the public network was designed to promote the deployment of eco-mobility by offering a unique electric charging system across all the departments involved (Belfort, Côte-d'Or, Doubs, Haute-Saône, Nièvre, Saône-et-Loire and Yonne). Citeos is required to maintain the availability of the 380 charging points, and is able to install new stations during the contract. Already involved in maintaining electric charging points on behalf of local authorities, Citeos will meet its performance commitments by harnessing its network of companies across the region and using its CityApp tool.