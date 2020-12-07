Log in
Vinci : Led Consortium Wins EUR600 Million Motorway Contract in Czech Republic

12/07/2020
By Joshua Stein

Vinci SA has signed a contract with the Czech government to build a new motorway for about 600 million euros ($727.2 million) together with Meridiam Infrastructure Partners SAS, the two companies said Monday.

Vinci said the consortium with Meridiam is led by its subsidiary Vinci Highways, which will carry out operation and maintenance of the new motorway. Design and construction will be done by Vinci subsidiary Eurovia SAS through its Czech arm, the companies said. The consortium consists in equal parts of Vinci and Meridiam, the companies said.

The contract is for the next 28 years, four of which will be spent on the construction, Vinci and Meridiam said.

The project is to build a new 32 kilometer (19.8 miles) long motorway and convert an existing 17 kilometers of motorway into a dual carriageway. The contract was the first ever public-private partnership agreement to be awarded in the Czech Republic, Vinci said.

Write to Joshua Stein at joshua.stein@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-20 0326ET

Financials
Sales 2020 42 646 M 51 721 M 51 721 M
Net income 2020 1 188 M 1 441 M 1 441 M
Net Debt 2020 21 776 M 26 410 M 26 410 M
P/E ratio 2020 35,7x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 49 731 M 60 353 M 60 314 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 219 267
Free-Float 83,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Xavier Huillard Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Christian Labeyrie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves-Thibault de Silguy Vice Chairman
Michael Pragnell Independent Director
Pascale Sourisse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VINCI SA-10.63%60 353
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-5.69%34 057
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-11.52%21 877
FERROVIAL, S.A.-12.79%21 065
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-4.88%19 626
CHINA RAILWAY CONSTRUCTION CORPORATION LIMITED-15.58%16 441
