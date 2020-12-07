Vinci : Led Consortium Wins EUR600 Million Motorway Contract in Czech Republic

By Joshua Stein

Vinci SA has signed a contract with the Czech government to build a new motorway for about 600 million euros ($727.2 million) together with Meridiam Infrastructure Partners SAS, the two companies said Monday.

Vinci said the consortium with Meridiam is led by its subsidiary Vinci Highways, which will carry out operation and maintenance of the new motorway. Design and construction will be done by Vinci subsidiary Eurovia SAS through its Czech arm, the companies said. The consortium consists in equal parts of Vinci and Meridiam, the companies said.

The contract is for the next 28 years, four of which will be spent on the construction, Vinci and Meridiam said.

The project is to build a new 32 kilometer (19.8 miles) long motorway and convert an existing 17 kilometers of motorway into a dual carriageway. The contract was the first ever public-private partnership agreement to be awarded in the Czech Republic, Vinci said.

